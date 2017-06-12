Drink-driver allowed restricted work licence

SPARING the family of a drink driver hardship, a magistrate showed some leniency by granting seventh-time convicted drink driver Allan James a restricted work licence.

James had an anxious week-long wait for Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin to make her decision on his licence application.

It can only be used for work in his employment as an excavator.

James pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 19 when police caught him on the Bruce Hwy with an alcohol reading of 0.119.

He told officers he drank 10 beers between 3.30pm and 1am the night before.

Ms Merrin said James had seven prior drink-drive offences - two for high range.

James was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

And James said assured the court he would not drink alcohol in that time.