Drink and drug drivers go before the court

Bundy drink and drug drivers have appeared in court.
Bundy drink and drug drivers have appeared in court.
Ross Irby
by

P-pot driver

P-PLATER Mitchell Hughston told police he smoked pot a week before he was stopped.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving with marijuana in his system at 2.50pm on October 18.

Hughston had a similar offence six months ago, meaning he had to lose his licence for three months.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he could be sent to jail if he continued to offend.

"How many more times?” Hughston asked.

Fined $400 he lost his licence for three months.

Hip drugs

SMALL businessman Heath Wright told Bundaberg Magistrate Belinda Merrin he smoked drugs to help with hip pain.

The 42-year-old father of five from Burnett Heads pleaded guilty to drug-driving on October 23.

Police stopped Wright at noon when driving on the Gin Gin - Mount Perry Road.

And he was a provisional licence holder.

Lawyer Rian Dwyer said Wright's partner would suffer as a result of his loss of licence.

He said Wright dislocated his hip when a teenager, the painful problem was 'bone on bone' and he smoked marijuana for pain relief.

Ms Merrin fined Wright $550 and disqualified his licence for three months.

Vodka loss

AN ARGUMENT was behind Sharon McGuire driving after a few vodkas.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the 42-year-old was stopped at 9.30pm on October 18 and police noticed a strong small of alcohol and that she had bloodshot eyes.

Breath tested, she gave an alcohol reading of 0.099.

McGuire said that she drank four cans of pre-mixed vodkas after an argument.

She had a prior drink driving offence in 2010.

McGuire, who pleaded guilty to drink driving, told the Bundaberg court she had an argument with someone that night, went for a walk then got into the car, but realises getting into a car to drive had been the wrong thing to do.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined McGuire $350 and disqualified her for two months.

Rum storm

A WEE drink of Bundy Rum nudged Richard Storm over the legal alcohol limit when he tested positive, blowing 0.52.

Stopped by Bundaberg police not long after midnight when driving in Barolin St, Storm, 40 - who pleaded guilty to drink-driving on October 14 - told the officers he was on his way home to Sharon.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Storm had no like offences except some driving infringements.

Storm, who is on a carer allowance, was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Bundaberg News Mail
