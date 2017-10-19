'Drifting hoon' busted by backpacker

'DRIFTING' in his Toyota Hilux ute, the driving antics of Michael Schofield were caught on film by a watching backpacker.

It was not the best way for the teenage driver to celebrate our Queen's Birthday holiday weekend on wet roads after the 300mm deluge fell across Bundaberg.

Police, after viewing the footage were no fans of Schofield's handiwork behind the wheel of his ute, and charged the errant driver with wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Schofield, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing the offence on Monday, October 2.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Dean Burgess said police had been on patrol in Kensington at 9.30pm and heard for 30 seconds an approaching Toyota Hilux ute which turned from Eva St into Johanna Boulevard.

Officers spoke to a young male backpacker near a netball complex who showed them mobile phone footage of a Hilux ute being driven three times around a roundabout.

Schofield later told police 'he was practising his turns'.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said Schofield was now made well aware of the disproportionate number of young drivers under 25 involved in crashes, and realises his driving behaviour was not on.

He said Schofield was not in the habit of simply hanging out, and needed a licence because it was a 50km drive from his Avondale home.

Mr Messenger said his step-father had gone down in a vessel that sunk off Fraser Island.

"What you did that evening was dangerous and stupid. And endangered others at a time when emergency services were being called out to help others," magistrate Belinda Merrin told Schofield.

"I accept you are now aware of the over representation of young men in road fatalities."

Ms Merrin convicted and fined him $350 but did not disqualify his licence, reminding him that a licence to drive was a privilege.