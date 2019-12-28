Driest year recorded Bundaberg set for lowest annual rainfall since records started

WITH only four days left of the year Bundaberg is highly likely to break a very bleak record as the driest year ever recorded.

After the 80mm of rain predicted by Weatherzone for Christmas Day turned into a mere 8.4mm and Boxing Day had no rain at all, an expert from the Bureau of Meteorology thinks it is incredibly likely that Bundaberg will break its 1902 record.

Historical records from the bureau dating all the way back to 1883 to today, show the lowest recorded rainfall was in 1902 with 338mm.

The rainfall was recorded at the Bundaberg Post Office before the recording of weather data was transferred to the Bundaberg airport.

Even when looking at more recent records at the Bundaberg Airport, from 1942 to 2018 the lowest recorded year of rainfall was in 2001 with 488.2mm recorded.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said only 316mm had been recorded in Bundaberg so far for the year so it was likely to break its record.

“On average each year in Bundaberg we get 1022mm of rain so this year we are only at 30 per cent of our average,” the spokesman said.

“It is drastically low as is the case for a large part of Queensland, south of the Whitsundays.” The spokesman said it was unlikely Bundaberg would get any more rainfall to put it over the 338mm record.

“We are not likely to get any more significant rainfall for the rest of year maybe a couple millimetres but that’s it,” he said.

“It is safe to say this year will be lowest on record for many parts of Queensland.”

The spokesman said there was little rain predicted for over the next week before the year marks its end.

“There is nothing decent forecasted, there is a slight chance of a coastal shower over the next few days, there might be something Monday or Tuesday nothing torrential,” he said. “A number of places around Queensland, anywhere south of about Mackay…will have the lowest on record and that is pretty grim.”