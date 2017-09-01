PARCHED LAND: Many areas are dry and dusty with the lack of rain in the Bundaberg Region.

BUNDABERG has just been through its driest August since 1945, with zero rainfall recorded.

While it did rain in some parts of the region, there was 0mm recorded at the Bundaberg airport weather station, and the average maximum temperature was only 0.1 a degree off breaking the record.

The last time a winter month in the Rum City had zero rainfall was July 2009.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the average maximum temperature for the region during August was 25.7 degrees and last month the mercury average rose to 25.6 degrees.

She said August was definitely warm and dry and the outlook meant September and October also had a good chance of having above average temperatures.

And the trend of consistent above average temperatures was expected to continue with climate change.

But Ms Ford assured residents there was decent rainfall expected soon.

"Rainfall in September has an equal chance as August,” she said.

"October there is a 60% chance of above average (rainfall).”

The winter the Bundaberg region did experience has now well and truly gone, and the beginning of spring is also expected to bring above average temperatures.

"September has a 70% chance of being above average for both minimum and maximum temperatures,” Ms Ford said.

"And October it will be 60% above for both as well.”

The Bundaberg region was drought declared on March 1.

This drought declaration remains current for the area.

The weather bureau's climate prediction manager Andrew Watkins said the warm and dry winter resulted in daytime temperatures reaching record-high levels across much of the country.