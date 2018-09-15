Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drew Barrymore has spoken about her past drug abuse on an episode of Netflix series Norm Macdonald Has A Show. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Drew Barrymore has spoken about her past drug abuse on an episode of Netflix series Norm Macdonald Has A Show. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Celebrity

‘My worst nightmare’: Drew spills on wild past

by Mariah Haas
15th Sep 2018 1:33 PM

DREW Barrymore is opening up about her childhood drug abuse.

The actress, 43, appeared on a recent episode of Netflix's Norm Macdonald Has A Show, during which she was asked by the host if she missed using cocaine.

"No. Oh, God. It's been a very long time, but no," replied Barrymore, who has previously talked about her addiction, which reportedly began when she was just 12 years old.

Barrymore leads a much quieter life now as a mum to two young girls. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Barrymore leads a much quieter life now as a mum to two young girls. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She added: "Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare."

The Santa Clarita Diet star went on say that she "never did hallucinogenics," stating "that's like a water bucket being thrown in your face but for hours."

The actress was a hard-partying teenager.
The actress was a hard-partying teenager.

"I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head," Barrymore continued. "It's not that I'm this militant person of clarity and presence but [cocaine] literally seems like my worst nightmare right now."

At the age of 7, Barrymore soared to fame after her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Barrymore in her breakout role in E.T.
Barrymore in her breakout role in E.T.

Looking back at her time as a child star, Barrymore said it was "like a recipe for disaster."

"You know what's exciting? I got my s**t over with at, like, 14," Barrymore admitted. "Like, midlife crisis, institutionalised, blacklisted, no family. Got it done. And then got into the cycle of being my own parent."

Despite her troubled past, Barrymore has gone on to star in a handful of films including Never Been Kissed and Charlie's Angels. Along with her acting career, Barrymore has two daughters - Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4 - with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

celebrity childhood drew marrymore drug abuse opens up

Top Stories

    Welfare card roll-out obscures future of cash-only markets

    premium_icon Welfare card roll-out obscures future of cash-only markets

    Politics WITH different markets, pop-up shops and roadside fruit and veg stalls sprawled across the region, the question remains: will small businesses be affected?

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    News Boy in serious but stable condition 2 weeks after being hit by truck

    POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    premium_icon POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    News Travis Locke snaps up first investment property

    Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News 8yo girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a netball comp

    Local Partners