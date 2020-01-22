Dressage win after a rough trot

THREE years ago Nance Reinke was told by a vet her rescue thoroughbred Ruebanlee wouldn’t survive another week and now he’s winning awards in the dressage arena.

Recently, Ruebanlee and her other dressage horse Dustee achieved outstanding results during the 2019 dressage season.

When Ms Reinke, 67, took event winner Ruebanlee under her wing his backbone sat out an inch, his ribs were showing and his hair was falling out in clumps.

When she and her husband got the skinny horse back to their property near Gin Gin, he had to be quarantined as they had a mare in foal.

“At the time we didn’t want another horse, but we said ‘OK if we get another, it is to save him’,” she said.

“He couldn’t trot and after six weeks he trotted up to us … but we still didn’t know if he would live after four months of having him.”

But after many months of TLC, the horse made progress trotting, cantering and rolling around.

Early in the 2019 season, Ruebanlee also nearly died from cyanide poisoning.

Her other competing horse Dustee also had a rough trot before she bought him.

Before purchasing him he was injured in a float accident and wasn’t able to travel for a year.

Ms Reinke herself faces her own struggles, suffering from arthritis and can’t fully wrap her hands around the reigns when competing.

But despite the hurdles they have faced, the vet visits and chiropractic work on Ruebanlee, both horses have come out on top.

Ruebanlee was named Equestrian Queensland Leader Board Champion at an awards night in Brisbane after competing at a preliminary level against almost 100 riders statewide.

Dustee also received the Equestrian Queensland Reserve Champion Novice Leaderboard Award out of almost 90 competitors throughout the state at the awards night.

“My two young horses have shown that regardless of circumstances they have the ability and talent to proceed further in their dressage journeys,” she said.

“It shows everyone even if you do have a disability or arthritis and you want to do something, you can do it.”

She said she was proud of how far they had come.

“We were at a competition not long ago and I was called over by one of the judges and thought ‘uh oh what have I done wrong?,” she said.

“But wen I got there they just said the horse did well and he had potential.”