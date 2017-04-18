Dress up to show support

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen will ditch the boardies for a frock at the last fundraising event for Summer Surf Girl this Saturday.

SWAPPING the boardies for an elegant dress this weekend Summer Surf Girl Gemma Henricksen will be dressed to the nines to raise money to save lives.

Miss Henricksen said fundraising for the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club as part of the Summer Surf Girl had been a long but worthwhile journey.

She started fundraising in October last year and had already reached her target of $10,000 and said any extra donations would come in handy.

The community can take the chance to help, and what better excuse to dress up, on Saturday at the Summer Surf Girl Black and White Cocktail Ball at Brothers Sports Club.

The money will help purchase new rescue equipment for local beaches.

"All the money raised stays here at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club,” she said.

"Because the club is run off donations it will help keep the beach safe.

"I've had a lot of support from the community already and am very thankful.”

Miss Henricksen joined the club 18 year ago as a nipper before becoming a volunteer patrolling member when she was 14.

This is the 24-year-old's last fundraising event for the Queensland program which has injected more than $15.7m into surf life saving clubs throughout the state since 1964.

The ball will start at 6pm at the Brother Sports Club with entertainment by Matt Morrall and silent auction and raffles.

Tickets are $50 each with a complimentary drink on arrival, they are still available and can be purchase at Brothers Sports Club or online at http://bit.ly/2nQAfU2.