SHAVE FOR A CURE: Brad Blackwell with his dreadlocks.
PICS: Dreds cop the chop

Rhylea Millar
13th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave campaign this year.

Donations raised throughout the campaign will assist the Leukaemia Foundation in funding support services and resources for patients and their families, as well as research to find a cure for blood cancer diseases.

Brad Blackwell is one member of our community that has generously thrown their hat (and hair) in the ring, to help all the people diagnosed with blood cancer, to win their fight.

To make a donation to this campaign and to see who else has been brave, by committing to the World's Greatest Shave, visit worldsgreatestshave.com.

