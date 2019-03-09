Beloved Dreamworld ride closes

People on the ride in 1996.

People on the ride in 1996.

DREAMWORLD has announced the closure of one of its most popular - and oldest - rides on the Gold Coast.

The WipeOut, which launched for the first time in December 1993, has been retired, the theme park posted to Facebook.

The WipeOut in 1998.

"Dreamworld would like to thank the millions of guests who have taken on the challenge of flipping, spinning, twisting and tumbling on the WipeOut since it opened," the post read.

The ride in 1993.

At the time of its opening, the WipeOut was pitched to audiences as 'the wildest ride of your life' and the first ride of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The surf-themed ride was the headline act of the theme park's Christmas 1993 push for big crowds.

At Dreamworld on the Wipeout. (L-R) Gemma Doherty, Kiara Doherty, Lucy Doherty and Rob McLean.



Costing more than $6 million, it pulled up to 2.5G of force and sent passengers on its gondola spinning in a 360 degree revolution.

The gondola sat between two 14-metre high Malibu surfboards, and swirled over a water tank bellow as two large steel arms on either side rotate in opposite directions.