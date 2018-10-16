Menu
News

Dreamworld inquest to be extended

by Jeremy Pierce and Greg Stolz
16th Oct 2018 10:58 AM
CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.

After a two-week bloc of sittings in June, the inquest resumed last week for a further two weeks.

Another two weeks has been set aside for mid-November.

However, Mr McDougall on Tuesday proposed adding an additional week to run from December 17-21 in Brisbane.

He said the full week may not be required but he would like the evidence to be completed by Christmas instead of dragging on in to next year.

