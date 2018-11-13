Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in October, 2016. Picture: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in October, 2016. Picture: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Crime

Dreamworld head of safety ‘put on notice’ to make changes

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
13th Nov 2018 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD'S former head of safety was "put on notice" to make significant improvements to park safety two years before the tragedy that claimed for lives, an inquest has been told.

Appearing in the witness stand for the second straight day, Ardent Leisure's former group safety manager Angus Hutchings was on Tuesday morning asked about a number of conversations he had with then-CEO Craig Davidson.y

Representing Mr Davidson, barrister Gavin Handran asserted that his client had challenged Mr Hutchings 'to look at ways to do things better' after a 2014 safety audit returned unsatisfactory findings.

"He made it crystal clear to you when the 2014 audit was published that he expected improvement...and you had to improve significantly," he said.

"Yes," replied Mr Hutchings.

Mr Hutchings agreed that Mr Davidson was 'driven to bring about change' and wanted to improve safety systems at the park.

Related Items

Show More
changes dream world inquest gold coast notice safety

Top Stories

    Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    premium_icon Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    Crime A MAN who strangled, suffocated and abused his partner on regular occasions has been released on parole.

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News Business information session in Bundy next week

    Daisy in the Big City: Famous Bundy pup a hit at dog show

    premium_icon Daisy in the Big City: Famous Bundy pup a hit at dog show

    Pets & Animals Adorable dachshund strut her stuff on red carpet for Dog Lovers Show

    Local Partners