Dreamworld disaster: Where now for embattled park

<p> </p> <p> A DECISION on whether to lay criminal charges against Dreamworld and its staff will be made within a year, as theme park visitors are being assured of their safety following a major overhaul of the embattled industry. </p> <p style="letter-spacing:0.0em;"> Work Health and Safety independent prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle is considering whether anyone will face major criminal charges relating to reckless or serious breaches of work health and safety laws after a referral from the coroner. </p> <p> The penalties include fines of up to $3 million for companies and up to $600,000 or five years' jail for individuals. </p> <p> It is understood that he won't consider industrial manslaughter charges, also brought in after the Dreamworld tragedy, as they relate to the death of a worker caused by a company's actions. </p> <p> Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said Mr Guilfoyle had 12 months to decide whether to prosecute. </p> <p> However it is not expected to take that long, with the coroner's report already considered a solid investigation of the facts. </p> <p> "Obviously he has a lot of pages to read, a lot of evidence that was presented," she said. </p> <p> "He's a very experienced prosecutor and I'm sure that as soon as a decision is made, he will lay whatever breaches is necessary." </p> <p> It comes as Ms Grace assured people visiting theme parks this week they had nothing to fear, despite the scathing findings in yesterday's coroner's report into the Dreamworld deaths. </p> <p> "The regulations that we have brought in three years ago are extensive," she said. </p> <p> "It has all of the checks and the recommendations that the coroner handed down. </p> <p> "All of the theme parks are audited every year, they've been audited in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and they were audited soon after the tragedy at Dreamworld because we want to ensure public confidence." </p> <p> Ms Grace said Queensland theme parks now had the highest levels of safety internationally. </p> <p> "I can assure the public that we will ensure that that is maintained at these theme parks," she said. </p> <p> </p> <div class="recurring-inline-align" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/107872/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "e715f3167f51c8d8ddaf8747c6147f40"}'> <div class="nca-slider" data-id="1529294308549" id="nca-slider-1529294308549" style="display:block;"></div><script> !function(d,s){var j=d.createElement(s);j.type="text/javascript";j.src= "https://multitools.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/reload.js?v=1529295546689";j.id="multitools.newscdn.com.au-1529294308549";d.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(j);}(document, "script");</script> </div> <p> </p> <p> Asked whether the state accepted it had failed as a regulator in the lead up to the Dreamworld deaths, Ms Grace said she accepted the findings of the coroner </p> <p> "But we need to look forward now and what we have implemented over the last three years has brought about world's best practice health and safety standards in amusement rides," she said. </p> <p> Asked if the state owed the families an apology after the coroner's finding that the Thunder River Rapids ride had not been properly checked in 30 years, Ms Grace said Ardent Leisure had to take responsibility for the inquest findings. </p> <p> </p> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/media/image/5263788/", "content_type": "image", "label": "No keywords!"}' class="articleImage landscape medium"> <figure> <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin775e5e89e1a31daed4dbd03afc10f569-nxz8stk30nza0dw1wt2_t1880.jpg" alt="Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament" title="Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament" data-largeimg="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin775e5e89e1a31daed4dbd03afc10f569-nxz8stk30nza0dw1wt2_t1880.jpg" /> <figcaption> <div class="caption-details"> <span>Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace in Parliament</span> </div> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <p> </p> <p> "Of course our heart goes out to the families and this is a tragedy that we had hoped would never have happened and I will do all I can as minister and I have done over the last three years … to ensure that we are meeting world's best practice because we don't want to ever have this happen again," she said. </p> <p> Work Health and Safety now conducts two-month-long annual audits of all six major theme parks in Queensland, and has employed an extra 33 workers, including three dedicated and specialist engineers to oversee the regulation of theme parks. </p> <p> </p> <div class="recurring-inline-align" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/107989/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "61fdb653e3980bf2c85f101c44cffb6b"}'> <a class="nca-slider" data-id="1477428595545" id="nca-slider-1477428595545" style="display:block;"></a> <script> !function(d,s){var j=d.createElement(s);if (window.matchMedia) {var mq = window.matchMedia( '(min-width: 768px)' );j.src=(mq.matches===true?'http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-d.js':'http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-m.js');} else {j.src='http://networkeditorialssl.newscdn.com.au/multitools/slider/default/nca-slide-d.js';}d.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(j);}(document,'script'); </script> </div> <p> </p> <p> Ms Grace said training had improved and it was also standard now to engage international specialise engineers to inspect amusement rides, with many of the rides designed and manufactured overseas. </p> <p style="letter-spacing:-0.009em;"> From May last year, new amusement ride regulations kicked in that mandate major inspections of rides every 10 years, stipulate mandatory elements to be covered in training for ride operators and require detailed logbooks to be kept, as well as comprehensive safety cases for managing risks. </p> <p> And a new code of conduct for the industry is being finished, as a national review of Australian standards is planned for the first time in a decade. </p> <div class="container-related related-content-subscriber" style="display: none"> <h4>More Stories</h4> <ul class="nolist"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952250/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster" > <a href="/news/one-fault-that-caused-dreamworld-disaster/3952250/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952207/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/dreamworld-victims-husband-breaks-silence/3952207/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951590/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/inquest-bombshell-dreamworld-owner-may-face-prosec/3951590/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951872/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds" > <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/to-say-we-love-them-is-trite-we-adore-them/3951872/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds</span> </a> </li> </ul> <div id="moreItems" class="collapse" aria-labelledby="more-label" data-parent="#more-label"> <ul class="nolist"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952540/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" class="hiddenItem"> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?</span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952511/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" class="hiddenItem"> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track"> <span class="related-item">Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <span class="relatedContentTrigger" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#moreItems" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="moreItems" id="more-label"> Show More <i class="icon9x9-dropdown-icon"></i> </span> </div> <div class="relatedcontent"> <h4>More Stories</h4> <ul class="arrowList"> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952250/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster" > <a href="/news/one-fault-that-caused-dreamworld-disaster/3952250/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="underline-headline">One fault that caused Dreamworld disaster</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952207/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence" > <a href="/news/dreamworld-victims-husband-breaks-silence/3952207/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951590/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution" > <a href="/news/inquest-bombshell-dreamworld-owner-may-face-prosec/3951590/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Inquest bombshell: Dreamworld owner may face prosecution</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3951872/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/to-say-we-love-them-is-trite-we-adore-them/3951872/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Fatal ride a "total failure" by Dreamworld, coronor finds</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952540/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> <li data-content-edit-url="/admin/news/newsentry/3952511/" data-content-model="newsentry" data-content-name="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" class="hiddenItem"> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track" target="_blank" data-track='{ "category": "Related Content", "label": "article", "action": "click" }' style="position: relative;left: 20px;"> <span> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> <span class="underline-headline">Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back</span></span> <span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick pull-right"></span> </a> </li> </ul> <span class="relatedContentTrigger"> Show More <i class="icon9x9-dropdown-icon"></i> </span> </div> </div> <!-- cxenseparse_end --> <aside class="outside"> </aside> <div class="clearfix margin-top margin-bottom span8 pull-right no-margin-left"> <div class="pull-right"> <div class="shareTools"> <div data-activity-action='{"key": "liked:/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/", "options": {"url": "/record/liked/28/3952493/2cd999fdb4fa98c24211300214b158a88e30eda49fc58f5d1be96e76640c70ce/"}}'></div> <div data-activity-action='{"key": "shared:/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/", "options": {"url": "/record/shared/28/3952493/e3cd9d83ff6cf1c56fc96bc0e7c90097e98516a38e090818fb819c41d3f1203f/"}}'></div> <div class="share-tools social" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/1016/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "social_media_icons"}'> <!--[if IE 6]><noscript><![endif]--> <a class="facebook-share share-tools-item"><span class="icon-facebook"></span><span class="counter facebook-counter">0</span></a> <a class="twitter-share share-tools-item"><span class="icon-twitter"></span></a> <script> (function(w, d, s) { function go(){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], load = function(url, id) { if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.src = url; js.id = id; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }; load('//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.8&appId=135279183173401&xfbml=1', 'fbjssdk'); load('https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js', 'gplus1js'); load('//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js', 'tweetjs'); } if (w.addEventListener) { w.addEventListener("load", go, false); } else if (w.attachEvent) { w.attachEvent("onload",go); } }(window, document, 'script')); </script> </div> <div class="share-tools comment"> <a href="#comments" class="share-tools-item comment-link"> <span class="icon-bubble"></span> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="no-margin-left"> <div class="follow-tags"> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-1"> <span class="profile-name">dreamworld</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/dreamworld/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVRIfyrHHZBBJijzIiXAbAdKZMJqyk1X5BGcEILVE4RxBS_zyTwOSoyShNcJFMq30_z8Vhmsy5p1Fd9OoHTdppmuQaBKVVG93JF5EdwHaZNO7ny048eFxMysOj1h6K5SMv5-ZXYo3571oKSW6ilVzE3z55B6ZCC3jm8DFChKcQAcVEM_si_yGWR1487tEOgO0p_pcMsUUeBm1OKLab0bKY8qrNHXPpfx4wqB23sZscxj7" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-2"> <span class="profile-name">editors picks</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/editors-picks/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVXF5PxS0V8sC02pwfqqq2pDJPrSfln07JUl28XFXH--eTrcQ5PDX5DPZXSBHEUstR3GpgYgRt5EqCq7JvmXvllefLfXcSrW8i6y16MUgHElHF_dsEFZLvy63iR3eNNrA6lj1fi4obKj8vN7Yt81pAthn4NHmhRY_ewGQs_yarT8p096XpzxHZ2DVAoW7qSuVpCgjMB52MUD_Erd1aa3jXl2zhaOFN6JuYxZrtMUaNbTl" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-3"> <span class="profile-name">theme park</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/theme-park/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVSxss7JvZzUszKqrb3HblbcVAwcOvBgx8GaL13AWv2qHvPgB71ZT-57GozRhSHEcCAaJylKcQR5qWnn1y4lodtxgCcZrB-2ZZOtkO9lipamDrjztOp1nYpey5-w2tl90GhkGPRbffwWoku6yIpNW2U-jtoFVsVLcmRNctz6mIlhuZ_MtCCqkdC6X3h5nb2cP4vOnGBcurezxNmEZ--33sktgOitaFxoF-4yvGOq7CL7p" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> <div class="follow-wrapper hidden hidden-tag-4"> <span class="profile-name">thunder river rapids ride</span> <div class="profile-buttons"> <a href="/topic/thunder-river-rapids-ride/#biography" class="profile-link"> Read More </a> <button name="follow" value="Follow" class="follow-lookup track button-default-dark" data-track='' data-follow-key="ZQnFSzWMf-kemm7QOtLUVeP-kDV8kElslMF08YjCvAM8dnvfCKEEh0ThB2glU2kZQZSbrjj1KVH9diSXXBaOLD83OUOfxwlIx2NUtYQ8Kq7llWDKY6BdpjMM4LrocnyAcpIMQqbHBsiT3NBw5Pr8jQpV0t0lPW8z9kNvzWRsy3QWUegy_Gh0j0H8CmnDZkgnP6AGfE__BkaeDfwad1wQY4-ZYIrcgyOlZwgohf2NxvJCPO69hjnrA5NKdw69pPeV" data-follow-text="Follow topic" data-unfollow-text="Unfollow topic" data-loading-text="Loading..."> Login to follow </button> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tags"> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/dreamworld/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> dreamworld</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/editors-picks/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> editors picks</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/theme-park/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> theme park</a> <a class="following-pill following-tag" href="/topic/thunder-river-rapids-ride/"><i class='icomoon-icon icon-tag'></i> thunder river rapids ride</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="clearfix span8 pull-right no-margin-left sourceWrap"> </div> <div class="margin-top-15 noPrint after-story" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/3456/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "default_after_story"}'> <hr style="border-top:none;"> <div data-widget="plista_widget_underArticle_blockList"></div> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- Custom_Ad_Below_Article --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:620px;height:115px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-1224512341046174" data-ad-slot="2486880983"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> <hr style="border-top:1px solid #eee;"> </div> <div class="" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/3869/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_join_community_loggedin"}'> <script> var isArticleLayout = (typeof(disable_subscriber_layout) !== 'undefined' && disable_subscriber_layout !== 'yes'); var isSub = (typeof(isSubscriber) === 'function' && isSubscriber()); if(!isArticleLayout || !isSub ) { var teadsAd = document.createElement( 'script' ); teadsAd.setAttribute('src', "//a.teads.tv/page/32444/tag"); teadsAd.setAttribute('async', true); document.body.appendChild(teadsAd); } </script> </div> <div id="comments" class="comments" data-comments-url="/comments/json/news/newsentry/3952493/"></div> <style type="text/css"> /* IMPORTANT TO KEEP */ .comments-frozen .btn.reply { display: none; } </style> <div class="row subscriber-only" style="display: none"> <div class="span8"> <div class="" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4401/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "subscriber_below_comments"}'> <section data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/5413/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Subscriber After Article Desktop"}' class="pane-subscriber-after-article-desktop " > <div class="row"> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column One"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15193/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Subscriber After Article Header Desktop: Subscriber After Article Header Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive"}' data-tab-name="Subscriber After Article Header Desktop" class="rnn_ri_container_subscriber-after-article-header-desktop"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/54015/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Subscriber After Article Header Desktop"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span8 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 10px";> <h2>Subscriber Exclusives<span class="tangram-icon"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15194/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop: Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3936519/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home"}'> <a href="/news/meth-lab-washes-up-in-laundry-during-raid-one-last/3936519/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2016/04/14/55-3045331-sca200415meth_fct669x501x521.0_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home" title="Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/meth-lab-washes-up-in-laundry-during-raid-one-last/3936519/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">Crime</span> A MAN has escaped spending time behind bars after police found a meth lab in the laundry of his family home. </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3951732/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "The weekends best photos: Sport, wedding expo and more"}'> <a href="/news/weekends-best-photos-sport-wedding-expo-and-more/3951732/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/9-5071980-bun230220uni10_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="The weekend's best photos: Sport, wedding expo and more" title="The weekend's best photos: Sport, wedding expo and more" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/weekends-best-photos-sport-wedding-expo-and-more/3951732/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> The weekend's best photos: Sport, wedding expo and more</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> MISSED an event at the weekend? Check out our photos to catch up. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-media"><i class="tangram-icon icon-camera"></i></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3938317/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers"}'> <a href="/news/disturbing-thing-these-bundy-drug-dealers-have-com/3938317/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/06/drugz-at2js9fa9bmdd0hest2_ct677x380.JPG" width="677" height="380" alt="NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers" title="NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/disturbing-thing-these-bundy-drug-dealers-have-com/3938317/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">Crime</span> A NUMBER of drug dealers go through Bundaberg's courts every year. </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Two"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15195/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Inline for Padding: Fix to add 3px padding for Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop - Subscriber Exclusive Stories"}' data-tab-name="Inline for Padding" class="rnn_ri_container_inline-padding3px"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/54017/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Inline for Padding"}'> <div class="row";> <div style="padding-bottom: 3px";> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15194/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop: Subscriber After Article Stories Desktop- Subscriber Exclusive"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3950488/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Views from Bundaberg\u2019s three mayoral options"}'> <a href="/news/views-from-bundabergs-three-mayoral-options/3950488/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/21/v3imagesbin0f5fd6a149800bc47f89f9ea13cb9cfc-js2a56913h4xe0efvt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options" title="Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/views-from-bundabergs-three-mayoral-options/3950488/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> IT IS day one of the election campaign for who will lead the Bundaberg Regional Council for the next four years. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-comments"><div class="commentBar"><a class="pull-right track" href="/news/views-from-bundabergs-three-mayoral-options/3950488/#comments" data-track='{"action": "click comment"}' ><span class="commentNum"><span class="tangram-icon icon-comment-outline"></span> 4 </span><span class="profileCrop"><img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/facebook/100003383696413/12961205_849456295177152_8058885940070542658_o-metxft7coywx01i5it2_ct20x20.jpg" width="20" height="20" alt="AustralianH" title="AustralianH" /></span></a></div></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3949578/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter"}'> <a href="/news/court-hears-sick-details-bundy-dad-who-raped-his-d/3949578/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/12/03/v3imagesbinff1ae74057b7fa62658517836c09c3a5-cblfyzfwoggonykbft2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter" title="Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/court-hears-sick-details-bundy-dad-who-raped-his-d/3949578/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">Crime</span> As a father he was meant to protect his daughter, but instead he poisoned her most formative years for his own perversion. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-comments"><div class="commentBar"><a class="pull-right track" href="/news/court-hears-sick-details-bundy-dad-who-raped-his-d/3949578/#comments" data-track='{"action": "click comment"}' ><span class="commentNum"><span class="tangram-icon icon-comment-outline"></span> 2 </span><span class="profileCrop"><img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/account/avatars/male_generic_ct20x20.png" width="20" height="20" alt="Uncle" title="Uncle" /></span></a></div></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3189181/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Answering the question of the G in Bourbong"}'> <a href="/news/answering-the-question-of-the-g-in-bourbong/3189181/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2017/06/13/b88803699z1_20170613161606_000gkdlk3iv2-0-aksz6py96l63ghvjeo2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Answering the question of the G in Bourbong" title="Answering the question of the G in Bourbong" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/answering-the-question-of-the-g-in-bourbong/3189181/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Answering the question of the G in Bourbong</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> BOURBONG or Bourbon? It's one of the mysteries that seems buried in the city's past - should the name of our main street spelled with a G, or not? </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-comments"><div class="commentBar"><a class="pull-right track" href="/news/answering-the-question-of-the-g-in-bourbong/3189181/#comments" data-track='{"action": "click comment"}' ><span class="commentNum"><span class="tangram-icon icon-comment-outline"></span> 1 </span><span class="profileCrop"><img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/account/336/336447/ric-3enldp4294txc5ri0p2_ct20x20.jpg" width="20" height="20" alt="RicGlass" title="RicGlass" /></span></a></div></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="span4 sidebar-wrapper"> <div class="sidebar-item sidebar-1 subscriber-sidebar"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/5394/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Subscriber Article Sidebar"}' class="pane-subscriber_sidebar_2_1 " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15156/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #1 Subscriber Article: MREC #1 for Subscriber Article - Desktop"}' data-tab-name="MREC #1 Subscriber Article" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-1"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/48850/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #1 Desktop Subscriber Article"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace1Subscriber" class="adSpace" style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px;" data-rules="standard-article-subscriber-only"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13656/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Header: Just In Header"}' data-tab-name="Just In Header" class="rnn_ri_container_just-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35367/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Just In Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span4 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 5px";> <h2><a href="/just-in/">Just In<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15192/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Stories: Just In Stories container for Subscriber Only Article Sidebar"}' data-tab-name="Just In" class="headline-list"> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952476/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "How authorities will ward off pandemic"}'> <a href="/news/how-authorities-will-ward-off-pandemic/3952476/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin5746fca7384071fddeca296787e7adcd-ztguvuv92ygpzqp1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="How authorities will ward off pandemic" title="How authorities will ward off pandemic" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/how-authorities-will-ward-off-pandemic/3952476/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> How authorities will ward off pandemic</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:17:10">25th Feb 2020 5:17 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952489/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Trump\u2019s \u2018hilarious\u2019 error raises eyebrows"}'> <a href="/news/trumps-hilarious-error-raises-eyebrows/3952489/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbinb37410b43bb9d7f5f64a12a645430ce9-9g1ehmx7ou0vofu1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows" title="Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/trumps-hilarious-error-raises-eyebrows/3952489/" class="track" > <h3> Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:15:57">25th Feb 2020 5:15 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952533/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Hanson shows how out of touch she is \u2014 again"}'> <a href="/news/hanson-shows-how-out-of-touch-she-is-again/3952533/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin599a3f623bd65baaf9b40bb236bdcb62-00d4a19so4gaqwk2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Hanson shows how out of touch she is — again" title="Hanson shows how out of touch she is — again" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/hanson-shows-how-out-of-touch-she-is-again/3952533/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Hanson shows how out of touch she is — again</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:14:31">25th Feb 2020 5:14 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952550/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Hero rescues crying kids from hot car"}'> <a href="/news/hero-man-rescues-crying-kids-from-hot-car/3952550/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/25/v3imagesbin9892be4376157b716707d59e967589e2-8e9r9ai4ctke4d13wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Hero rescues crying kids from hot car" title="Hero rescues crying kids from hot car" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/hero-man-rescues-crying-kids-from-hot-car/3952550/" class="track" > <h3> Hero rescues crying kids from hot car</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:11:25">25th Feb 2020 5:11 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952511/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Theme park industry\u2019s dilemma as it battles back"}'> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin5104d44fdcf1ba9ebf4c6e19f76dc45e-k5bzt2r9kj6ex092wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" title="Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/industrys-dilemma-as-it-battles-back/3952511/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:09:49">25th Feb 2020 5:09 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952547/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Liz Hurley shares stunning bikini pic"}'> <a href="/news/liz-hurley-shares-stunning-bikini-pic/3952547/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/25/v3imagesbin78d759784ad29e14b31731a4bdd3887c-ne2g1m7048kv0qu2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Liz Hurley shares stunning bikini pic" title="Liz Hurley shares stunning bikini pic" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/liz-hurley-shares-stunning-bikini-pic/3952547/" class="track" > <h3> Liz Hurley shares stunning bikini pic</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:06:35">25th Feb 2020 5:06 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="sidebar-item sidebar-1 "> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4523/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Default Article Sidebar AU"}' class="pane-sidebar_2_1 " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13654/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Marketing Tile Sidebar: Marketing Tile Sidebar - Only to be used for Subscription Marketing\r

Need to change to Recurring Inline for Ad"}' data-tab-name="Marketing Tile Sidebar" class="rnn_ri_container_marketing-tile-sidebar"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35698/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Marketing Ad Tile"}'> <div class="adGroup"> <div id="marketingAd1" class="adSpace" style="min-height:90px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13604/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #1"}' data-tab-name="MREC #1" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-1"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/2144/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #1"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace1" class="adSpace" style="min-height:250px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13656/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Header: Just In Header"}' data-tab-name="Just In Header" class="rnn_ri_container_just-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35367/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Just In Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span4 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 5px";> <h2><a href="/just-in/">Just In<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13655/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Stories"}' data-tab-name="Just In" class="headline-list"> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952472/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first"}'> <a href="/news/bill-shorten-20-will-end-the-same-as-the-first/3952472/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbinc2877fe94352f44523c4ce18a5cf6028-nygzvaztm38bdpp1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first" title="Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/bill-shorten-20-will-end-the-same-as-the-first/3952472/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Bill Shorten 2.0 will end the same as the first</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:21:30">25th Feb 2020 5:21 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952531/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "\u2018Drunk\u2019 tirade: \u2018I am the Uber driver now\u2019"}'> <a href="/news/drunk-tirade-i-am-the-uber-driver-now/3952531/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbine69b7296ff017879f82571877fd8f39e-p652qmm9jitqrmj2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’" title="‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/drunk-tirade-i-am-the-uber-driver-now/3952531/" class="track" > <h3> ‘Drunk’ tirade: ‘I am the Uber driver now’</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:20:57">25th Feb 2020 5:20 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952540/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?"}'> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/25/v3imagesbin8a1a39b62f51e1da4128f9988b450cd7-mabnw8g3n01lx5m2wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" title="Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/will-you-go-to-dreamworld-knowing-what-we-now-know/3952540/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Will you go to Dreamworld knowing what we now know?</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:04:32">25th Feb 2020 5:04 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952446/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Two charged after boy found dead in bus"}'> <a href="/news/two-charged-after-boy-found-dead-in-bus/3952446/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbina772ec8e626382cde4c9c05cccd75e4c-ntsc6xt37h17boh1wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Two charged after boy found dead in bus" title="Two charged after boy found dead in bus" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/two-charged-after-boy-found-dead-in-bus/3952446/" class="track" > <h3> Two charged after boy found dead in bus</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:02:45">25th Feb 2020 5:02 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13615/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #2"}' data-tab-name="MREC #2" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-2"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/2155/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #2"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace5" class="adSpace"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="span12"> <div class="after_story_full_width_fragment" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4139/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "default_after_story_full_width"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4652/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Market Banner Large"}' class="pane-market-banner-large " > <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13901/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Market Banner Large"}' data-tab-name="Market Banner Large" class="rnn_ri_container_market-banner-large"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35703/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Market Banner Large"}'> <div class="adGroup"> <div id="marketingAd2" class="adSpace" style="min-height:180px;"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/pane/4524/", "content_type": "pane", "label": "Top Stories After Article"}' class="pane-top-stories-article-pane " > <div class="row"> <div class="span12" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Upper Main"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13652/", "content_type": "container", "label": "top stories header"}' data-tab-name="top stories header" class="rnn_ri_container_top-stories-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35355/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Top Stories Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span8 col-xs-12 header-more-items" style="margin-bottom: 5px"> <h2><a href="/news/">Top Stories<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column One"}'> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13603/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Top News HP"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952412/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election"}'> <a href="/news/candidate-cash-flow-bundaberg-gift-disclosures-for/3952412/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbine4cec6668ff61c71851528f3710132bf-xpg171f4u3uusq11wt2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election" title="Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/candidate-cash-flow-bundaberg-gift-disclosures-for/3952412/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> A BREAKDOWN on the gift disclosures to Bundaberg’s political candidates. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:00:00">25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Two"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13605/", "content_type": "container", "label": "More Top News HP"}' data-tab-name="Headlines" class="headline-list"> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952372/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Port\u2019s positive outlook Vessel weighing 39,310 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg"}'> <a href="/news/ports-positive-outlook-vessel-weighing-39310-tonne/3952372/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbina9f3876a0b893b86edd54dee8154b439-j9el2y4ug821lir0wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Port’s positive outlook Vessel weighing 39,310 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg" title="Port’s positive outlook Vessel weighing 39,310 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/ports-positive-outlook-vessel-weighing-39310-tonne/3952372/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Port’s positive outlook Vessel weighing 39,310 tonnes berths at...</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> ONE of the largest vessels to visit the region, berthed at the Port of Bundaberg... </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:00:00">25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952323/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Man walking a \u2018fine line\u2019 after DV breach"}'> <a href="/news/man-walking-a-fine-line-after-dv-breach/3952323/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin38abc27dc7cd8c011f678f830a6500df-x33pdzl5dw92zgi0wt2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Man walking a ‘fine line’ after DV breach" title="Man walking a ‘fine line’ after DV breach" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/man-walking-a-fine-line-after-dv-breach/3952323/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Man walking a ‘fine line’ after DV breach</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> “MEN are afraid of women making fun of them, woman are afraid of men killing them”. </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:00:00">25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3952282/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "MENU: New restaurant offers different take on Indian cuisine"}'> <a href="/news/menu-new-restaurant-offers-different-take-indian-c/3952282/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/9-5073626-bun240220ker3_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="MENU: New restaurant offers different take on Indian cuisine" title="MENU: New restaurant offers different take on Indian cuisine" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/menu-new-restaurant-offers-different-take-indian-c/3952282/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> MENU: New restaurant offers different take on Indian cuisine</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #ff8b19">Business</span> View the menu for new Indian eatery </p> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2020-02-25T05:00:00">25th Feb 2020 5:00 AM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Three"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/10332/", "content_type": "container", "label": "MREC #3"}' data-tab-name="MREC #3" class="rnn_ri_container_mrec-3"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/4882/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "MREC #3"}'> <div class="adGroup adGroupLabel margin-bottom-15" style="font-size: 10px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-top:15px;"> <div id="adSpace8" class="adSpace"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="trailerboardAd" class="leaderboard"> <div id="adSpace6" class="adSpace"></div> </div> <div id="disclaimer"> </div> <footer class="sitefooter"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <aside class="span2"> <div id="ft_1_0" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/4244/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "new_footer_1_0"}'> <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/img/newscorp-white-150px.svg" alt="News Corp Australia" width="145" height="21" /> <p>© The Bundaberg Newspaper Company Pty Limited 2020. Unauthorised reproduction is prohibited under the laws of Australia and by international treaty. </p><ul class="piped"> <li><a href="http://www.newscorpaustralia.com/" target="_blank">News Corp Australia</a></li> <li><a href="/network/">Group Websites</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="ft_1_1" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2325/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_1_1"}'> <h5>Need Help?</h5> <p>Refer to our helpful <a href="/contact/" class="track" data-category="Footer">FAQ section</a> for any problems you might be experiencing.</p> </div> </aside> <div id="ft_2" class="span10"> <div id="ft_2_1" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2330/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_2_1"}'> <div id="ft_2_1_1" class="footerRow"> <h5>News Mail</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/news/" title="Bundaberg Local News" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Bundaberg News</a></li> <li><a href="/news/national/" title="Australian News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">National News</a></li> <li><a href="/news/world/" title="World and International News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">World News</a></li> <li><a href="/sport/" title="Bundaberg Local Sport News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Sport</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/" title="Lifestyle News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Lifestyle</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/travel/" title="Travel News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Travel</a></li> <li><a href="/lifestyle/shopping/catalogues/" title="Shopping" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Shopping</a></li> <li><a href="/business/" title="Business News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Business</a></li> <li><a href="/real-estate/" title="Property News" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Real Estate</a></li> <li><a href="http://home-loan.news-mail.com.au/" title="Bundaberg Home Loans" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Home Loans</a></li> <li><a href="/weather/bundaberg/bundaberg/" title="Bundaberg Local Weather Forecast" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Bundaberg Weather</a></li> <li><a href="/NiE/" title="Newspapers in Education" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Newspapers in Education</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr><div class="extraWrapper"> <div id="ft_2_1_2" class="footerRow"> <h5>What's On</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/entertainment/" title="Entertainment" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="/whats-on/local/" title="Events" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Events</a></li> <li><a href="/whats-on/add/" title="Place an Event" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Place an event</a></li> <li><a href="/competitions/">Competitions</a></li> </ul> </div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_1_3" class="footerRow"> <h5>Bundaberg Classifieds</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li class="first"><a href="/jobs/" title="Find Jobs in Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Jobs in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/motoring/" title="Find Cars For Sale in Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Cars for Sale in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/real-estate/" title="Find a Property in Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Property listings in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Bargains for Sale in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/notices/funeral-notices/" title="Obituaries for Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Obituaries in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/personals/" title="Personals for Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Personals in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/notices/" title="Notices for Bundaberg" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Notices in Bundaberg</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/real-estate/rent/" title="Property for Rent" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Property for Rent</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/real-estate/buy/" title="Houses for Sale" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Houses for Sale</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/" title="Classifieds" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Classifieds</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/buy-sell/garage-sales/" title="Garage Sales" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Garage Sale</a></li> <li><a href="/classifieds/jobs/jobs-wanted/ " title="Recruitment" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Recruitment</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_1_4" class="footerRow"> <h5>About News Mail</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="/panel/" title="Audience Panel" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Audience Panel</a></li> <li><a href="/aboutus/" title="About News Mail" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="/contact/" title="Contact News Mail" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="/our-team/" title="Our Team News Mail" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Our Team</a></li> <li><a href="/homedelivery/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Subscribe to News Mail Newspaper">Home Delivery</a></li> <li><a href="/digital-paper/" target="_blank">ePaper</a></li> <li><a href="/Use-Our-Content/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Use our Content">Use our Content</a></li> <li><a href="/buy-photos/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Buy Photos from the News Maile">Photo Sales</a></li> <li><a href="/contact/feedback/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer" title="Write to the News Mail">Letters to the Editor</a></li> <li><a href="/competitionterms/" title="Read the Competition Terms and Conditions" rel="nofollow" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Competition Terms</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <hr> <div id="ft_2_2" class="footerRow" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/2296/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "tc_footer_2_2"}'> <h5>News Media</h5> <ul class="piped"> <li><a href="http://www.apndigital.com.au/" target="_blank" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Digital Advertising</a></li> <li><a href="/group_sites/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Group Sites</a></li> <li><a href="/privacy/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="/terms/" class="blue-link track" data-category="Footer">Terms of Use</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <div id="adSpace2" class="adSpace"></div> <div id="adSpace4" class="adSpace"></div> <div class="loginModal modal apnform fade" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="loginModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">×</button> <h3 id="loginModalLabel">Login</h3> </div> <div class="modal-body"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> function cookieUserData() { var Base64={_keyStr:"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=",encode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i,s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=Base64._utf8_encode(e);while(f<e.length){n=e.charCodeAt(f++);r=e.charCodeAt(f++);i=e.charCodeAt(f++);s=n>>2;o=(n&3)<<4|r>>4;u=(r&15)<<2|i>>6;a=i&63;if(isNaN(r)){u=a=64}else if(isNaN(i)){a=64}t=t+this._keyStr.charAt(s)+this._keyStr.charAt(o)+this._keyStr.charAt(u)+this._keyStr.charAt(a)}return t},decode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i;var s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=e.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9+/=]/g,"");while(f<e.length){s=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));o=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));u=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));a=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));n=s<<2|o>>4;r=(o&15)<<4|u>>2;i=(u&3)<<6|a;t=t+String.fromCharCode(n);if(u!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(r)}if(a!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(i)}}t=Base64._utf8_decode(t);return t},_utf8_encode:function(e){e=e.replace(/rn/g,"n");var t="";for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){var r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r)}else if(r>127&&r<2048){t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6|192);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}else{t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>12|224);t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6&63|128);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}}return t},_utf8_decode:function(e){var t="";var n=0;var r=c1=c2=0;while(n<e.length){r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r);n++}else if(r>191&&r<224){c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&31)<<6|c2&63);n+=2}else{c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);c3=e.charCodeAt(n+2);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&15)<<12|(c2&63)<<6|c3&63);n+=3}}return t}}, cookieUser = Cookies.get('apn_user_data') || ""; if (cookieUser) { try { cookieUser = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(Base64.decode(cookieUser))); } catch (e) { cookieUser = ""; } } return cookieUser; } var accountId = Cookies.get("apn_account_id") || ""; var cookie = cookieUserData(); var gender = cookie.gender || ""; var birthYear = cookie.year_of_birth || ""; var postcode = cookie.postcode || ""; var staff = cookie.is_staff ? "staff" : ""; var subscriber = cookie.subscribed ? "subscriber": ""; utag_data = window.utag_data || {}; // General utag_data.net_pn = utag_data.net_pn || pageData.title; utag_data.net_platform = utag_data.net_platform || (pageData.site_mode == "desktop" ? "web" : "mobile"); utag_data.net_content_type = utag_data.net_content_type || ("" + ("0" > 0 ? "video+" : "") + ("yes" == "yes" ? "comments+" : "") + "story" || (pageData.pageType == "home" ? "homepage" : pageData.pageType)); utag_data.pg_auto_refresh = window.location.pathname === "/" ? document.referrer == window.location ? "true" : "false" : ""; utag_data.error_404 = false || ""; utag_data.internal_search_term = ""; // Page Sections utag_data.net_sec1 = utag_data.net_sec1 || pageData.sector || ""; utag_data.net_sec2 = utag_data.net_sec2 || pageData.subsector || ""; utag_data.net_sec3 = utag_data.net_sec3 || ""; utag_data.net_sec4 = utag_data.net_sec4 || ""; utag_data.net_sec5 = utag_data.net_sec5 || ""; // User utag_data.net_site_uid = accountId; utag_data.nrm_pcsid = (accountId + gender + birthYear + postcode) === "" ? "" : accountId + "|" + gender + "|" + birthYear + "|" + postcode; utag_data.pc_memtype = cookie ? (staff || subscriber || "registered") : "anonymous"; // Brand utag_data.net_site_udb = "nrm"; utag_data.net_site = "News Mail " + (pageData.site_mode == "desktop" ? "Web" : "Msite"); utag_data.brand = "News Mail"; utag_data.site_short = pageData.site || ""; // Content Type if("3952493") { utag_data.net_article_id = "3952493"; utag_data.net_article_headline = "dreamworld disaster where now for embattled park"; utag_data.net_article_byline = "jessicamarszalek"; utag_data.net_article_source = ""; utag_data.net_article_date = "2020-02-25 05:01:58"; utag_data.net_article_updated_time = "2020-02-25 05:01:58"; utag_data.net_article_content_local = "yes"; } </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//tags.tiqcdn.com/utag/newsltd/nrm/prod/utag.js"></script> <!--Copyright 1996-2011 Adobe, Inc. All Rights Reserved --> <!--More info available at http://www.omniture.com --> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> (function (isBeta) { window.s_linkInternalFilters="javascript:,ballinaadvocate.com.au,balonnebeacon.com.au,bigrigs.com.au,blackwaterherald.com.au,byronnews.com.au,centralnorthburnetttimes.com.au,centraltelegraph.com.au,chinchillanews.com.au,coffscoastadvocate.com.au,coolum-news.com.au,cqnews.com.au,dailyexaminer.com.au,dailymercury.com.au,dalbyherald.com.au,echonews.com.au,frasercoastchronicle.com.au,gattonstar.com.au,gladstoneobserver.com.au,gympietimes.com.au,ipswichadvertiser.com.au,news-mail.com.au,noosanews.com.au,northernstar.com.au,nrmdigital.com.au,qt.com.au,seniorsnews.com.au,southburnetttimes.com.au,stanthorpeborderpost.com.au,sunshinecoastdaily.com.au,suratbasin.com.au,thechronicle.com.au,themorningbulletin.com.au,tweeddailynews.com.au,warwickdailynews.com.au,westernstarnews.com.au,westerntimes.com.au,whitsundaytimes.com.au"; })(window.location.hostname.indexOf('beta.') > -1); </script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript" src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/apncore/js/s_code.js"></script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> <!-- /* You may give each page an identifying name, server, and channel on the next lines. */ switch(window.location.pathname) { case '/': s.channel = 'home'; break; case '/competitions/': s.channel = 'competitions'; break; case '/subscriptions/packages/': s.channel = 'subscriptions'; break; case '/subscriptions/thanks/': s.channel = 'subscriptions'; break; default: s.channel = 'news'; } s.pageName = "bnm:" + (window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home" : "article:dreamworlddisasterwherenowforembattledpark:3952493"); s.hier1 = "bnm:" + (window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home:default" : "news"); if (s.hier1.split(":").length < 3) { s.hier1 += ":default"; }; s.prop1 = window.location.pathname === "/" ? "home" : "article"; s.prop2 = "dreamworld|editors-picks|theme-park|thunder-river-rapids-ride"; s.prop3 = "bnm"; s.prop4 = "tuesday"; s.prop5 = "05:00"; s.prop6 = "3952493"; s.prop7 = "jessicamarszalek"; s.prop8 = ""; s.prop9 = ""; s.prop10 = ""; s.prop11 = "25feb2020"; s.prop12 = (Cookies.get("apn_account_id") || ""); s.prop13 = window.location.pathname === "/" ? document.referrer == window.location ? "y" : "n" : ""; s.prop14 = ""; s.prop15 = ""; s.prop16 = ""; s.prop17 = ""; s.prop18 = ""; s.prop20 = ""; s.prop21 = ""; s.prop22 = ""; s.prop23 = ""; s.prop24 = "local"; // s.prop25 = ""; s.prop26 = ""; s.prop27 = "yes"; s.prop28 = "yes"; s.prop29 = ""; s.prop30 = ""; s.prop31 = ""; uDetails = (Cookies.get("apn_user_data") || ""); // minified version of a little function to Base64 encode / decode: var Base64={_keyStr:"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=",encode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i,s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=Base64._utf8_encode(e);while(f<e.length){n=e.charCodeAt(f++);r=e.charCodeAt(f++);i=e.charCodeAt(f++);s=n>>2;o=(n&3)<<4|r>>4;u=(r&15)<<2|i>>6;a=i&63;if(isNaN(r)){u=a=64}else if(isNaN(i)){a=64}t=t+this._keyStr.charAt(s)+this._keyStr.charAt(o)+this._keyStr.charAt(u)+this._keyStr.charAt(a)}return t},decode:function(e){var t="";var n,r,i;var s,o,u,a;var f=0;e=e.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9+/=]/g,"");while(f<e.length){s=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));o=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));u=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));a=this._keyStr.indexOf(e.charAt(f++));n=s<<2|o>>4;r=(o&15)<<4|u>>2;i=(u&3)<<6|a;t=t+String.fromCharCode(n);if(u!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(r)}if(a!=64){t=t+String.fromCharCode(i)}}t=Base64._utf8_decode(t);return t},_utf8_encode:function(e){e=e.replace(/rn/g,"n");var t="";for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){var r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r)}else if(r>127&&r<2048){t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6|192);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}else{t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>12|224);t+=String.fromCharCode(r>>6&63|128);t+=String.fromCharCode(r&63|128)}}return t},_utf8_decode:function(e){var t="";var n=0;var r=c1=c2=0;while(n<e.length){r=e.charCodeAt(n);if(r<128){t+=String.fromCharCode(r);n++}else if(r>191&&r<224){c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&31)<<6|c2&63);n+=2}else{c2=e.charCodeAt(n+1);c3=e.charCodeAt(n+2);t+=String.fromCharCode((r&15)<<12|(c2&63)<<6|c3&63);n+=3}}return t}} // I am not using btoa and atob because we are supporting non-ever-green browsers like previous versions of IEv10 if (uDetails) { try { uDetails = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(Base64.decode(uDetails))); } catch (e) { uDetails = ""; } } s.prop33 = uDetails.gender || ''; s.prop34 = uDetails.year_of_birth || ''; s.prop35 = uDetails.postcode || ''; if (uDetails) { if (uDetails.is_staff === true) { s.prop37 = 'staff'; } else if (uDetails.subscribed === true) { s.prop37 = 'subscribed'; } else { s.prop37 = 'account'; } } else { s.prop37 = 'anonymous'; } delete uDetails; s.prop36 = pageData.site_mode || ""; /* Conversion Variables */ s.campaign=""; s.state=""; s.zip=""; s.events=""; s.products=""; s.purchaseID=""; s.eVar1=""; s.eVar2=""; s.eVar3=""; s.eVar4=""; if (typeof(breach_origin) === "undefined"){ s.eVar5 = ""; } else { s.eVar5= breach_origin || ""; } s.eVar6=""; s.eVar7=""; s.eVar8=""; /************* DO NOT ALTER ANYTHING BELOW THIS LINE ! **************/ var s_code=s.t(); if(s_code)document.write(s_code)//--> </script> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/javascript"> <!-- if(navigator.appVersion.indexOf('MSIE')>=0)document.write(unescape('%3C')+'\!-'+'-') //--></script> <noscript> <img src="https://apnonline.112.2o7.net/b/ss/apnarmtotal/1/H.22.1--NS/0?[AQB]&cdp=3&[AQE]" height="1" width="1" border="0" alt="" /></noscript><!--/DO NOT REMOVE/--> <!-- End SiteCatalyst code version: H.22.1. --> <script src="https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?key=AIzaSyABwTMEApLRiWhVHPoRCY9IHcmOLRiakS8"></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.10.0.min.js"></script> <![endif]--> <!--[if gte IE 9]> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script> <![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]> <!--> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery/jquery.js"></script> <!--<![endif]--> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jReject/js/jquery.reject.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/gmaps/gmaps.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/underscore/underscore.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/jquery-timeago/jquery.timeago.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/galleria/galleria.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/dropdown.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/tooltip.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/bower_components/bootstrap-js-components/dist/popover.min.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/common.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/rnn.common.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script> (function($,d){$.each(readyQ,function(i,f){$(f)});$.each(bindReadyQ,function(i,f){$(d).bind("ready",f)})})(jQuery,document) </script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/reject.js"></script> <script src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/rnn/base/js/modules/desktop-modules.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script> <script id="rnn_init"> ;(function (rnn) { var userAccountURL = '/my-account/', currentAbsoluteUrl = window.location.pathname + window.location.search, siteConfig = { id: '13', name: 'News Mail', domain: 'www.news-mail.com.au', shortdomain: 'news-mail', network: { name: 'RNN' }, showSubscriptionModal: false, siteNewsletterPreferences: [ {id: "29", name: "Afternoon News"}, {id: "478", name: "Local Real Estate News"}, {id: "545", name: "Local Sport News"} ], isDesktop: true, primaryRegion:{ id: '11', name: 'Bundaberg' }, mediaURL: "https://media.apnarm.net.au/static/234.6/", tagsURL: "/tags/typeahead.json", getSubmissionTagsUrlPrefix: '/contentupload/submissions/tags/', termsUrl: '/submissions/terms-and-conditions/', notice:{ postURL: "/noticeboard/add/ajax/", noticeboardURL: "/noticeboard/", types: { "11": "Local Bargains","8": "General Hazard","44": "Club Updates","45": "Damaged Footpaths","46": "Magpie Zones","47": "Overgrown Paths/Park","7": "Event Updates","9": "Traffic Updates","10": "Other alerts","48": "Pothole Alerts","49": "Power Outage","50": "Road Closures","51": "Roadwork Alerts","54": "Traffic Hazards","53": "School Event Updates","52": "Club Training Update","6": "Damaged Roads","4": "Lost pets" } }, defaultContributeForms: ['story','image','notice','event'], userAccountURL: userAccountURL, userEventsURL: "/my-account/my-account-events/", userDataURL: userAccountURL + 'userstatus/', loginURL: userAccountURL + 'login/', logoutURL: userAccountURL + 'logout/', resetPasswordURL: userAccountURL + 'password-reset/', accountEditURL: userAccountURL + 'edit/', accountConfirmURL: userAccountURL + 'confirm/', profileURL: '/profile/', registerURL: userAccountURL + 'register/?next=' + currentAbsoluteUrl, modalRegisterURL: "/my-account/-register/", chargifyStatementsURL: '/subscriptions/chargify/statements/', commentFlagURL: '/flag/55/', ugcURL: '/contentupload/upload_form/', serverCode: 'ip-172-30-11-185', isDebug: false, facebook: { appID: '135279183173401', loginURL: "/facebook/login/" }, typeaheadURL: '/location/typeahead.json', follow: { statusURL: "/follow/status/", createURL: "/follow/create/", removeURL: "/follow/remove/", followSearchURL: "/follow/follow-search/", unfollowSearchURL: "/follow/unfollow-search/", viewTagsURL: "/follow/view-subscriptions/tag/", viewUsersURL: "/follow/view-subscriptions/user/", viewSearchesURL: "/follow/saved-searches/" }, defaultLocation: { "latitude": -24.865100, "longitude": 152.302000 }, addEventURL: '/whats-on/add/', notificationWrapperClass: 'nav.sitenav .alertWrapper', notificationsUrl: "/coreapi/notifications/", newsFlashURL: '/newsflash/newsflash/', plCode: 'BNM', title: document.title, //dfp ads dfpAds: true, // Subscription sites enabled_subscription_sites: ['thechronicle', 'news-mail', 'gladstoneobserver', 'sunshinecoastdaily','themorningbulletin', 'warwickdailynews', 'dailyexaminer', 'dailymercury', 'frasercoastchronicle', 'gladstoneobserver', 'gympietimes', 'northernstar', 'qt'], // Classifieds shortlistUrl: '/classifieds/shortlist/', gaFindaCode: 'UA-42684117-1', gaSiteCode: 'UA-2800415-24', currentTimeURL: "/json/datetime/", timeZoneOffset: +10, restrictionsEnabled: 0, restrictions: {"2": {"numDays": 30, "slug": "chronicle-content", "registration_impressions_limit": "", "subscription_impressions_limit": 5}}, recaptchaKey: '6LeyiWcUAAAAAPYdCNUCOCSxSSJATs-y-kNbkvnP', googleMapKey: 'AIzaSyABwTMEApLRiWhVHPoRCY9IHcmOLRiakS8' }, options = {}; rnn != null && rnn.init(siteConfig, options); })(window.rnn); </script> <script id="dfp_advertising"> // DFP Advertising var dfpAdSpaces = { "adSpaces": { "mrec": [ { "divID": "adSpace1", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["300, 600"], ["300, 250"]], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace1Subscriber", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["300, 600"], ["300, 250"]], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace5", "pos": "2", "sizes": ["300, 250"], "fastlane": "true" }, { "divID": "adSpace8", "pos": "3", "sizes": ["300, 250"], "fastlane": "true" } ], "lrbd": [ { "divID": "adSpace0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["728, 90"], "fastlane": "true", "fastlanePos": "atf" }, { "divID": "adSpace6", "pos": "2", "sizes": ["728, 90"], "fastlane": "true" } ], "skin": [ { "divID": "adSpace2", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"], "outOfPage":"true" } ], "billboard": [ { "divID": "billboardAd970", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["970, 50"], ["970, 250"]] }, { "divID": "billboardAd1000", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["1000, 100"], ["1000, 150"]] }, { "divID": "subscriberBillboardAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": [["728,90"], ["970, 250"]] } ], "preroll": [ { "divID": "", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["661, 372"] } ], "Pixel": [ { "divID": "", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"] } ], "marketing0": [ { "divID": "marketingAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 90"] } ], "marketing1": [ { "divID": "marketingAd1", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["312, 90"] } ], "marketing2": [ { "divID": "marketingAd2", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 180"] } ], "scroll": [ { "divID": "scrollReveal", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["1, 1"], } ], "native": [ { "divID": "hpNativeAd0", "pos": "1", "sizes": ["644, 117"] } ] } }; ;(function (dfp_advertising) { dfp_advertising.dfp_ad.define(dfpAdSpaces); })(window.rnn.modules.dfp_advertising); </script> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <!-- Remarketing tags may not be associated with personally identifiable information or placed on pages related to sensitive categories. See more information and instructions on how to setup the tag on: http://google.com/ads/remarketingsetup --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 945590851; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/945590851/?value=0&guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <script> var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "18171066" }); (function() { var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://b.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=18171066&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof(pageData.sector) !== 'undefined' && pageData.sector !== 'classifieds'){ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config || {}; /** CONFIGURATION START **/ _sf_async_config.uid = 56549; _sf_async_config.domain = "news-mail.com.au"; _sf_async_config.type = pageData.pageType; _sf_async_config.sections = pageData.categories; _sf_async_config.authors = pageData.authors; _sf_async_config.title = pageData.title; _sf_async_config.path = "/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/"; if (pageData.site_mode === "mobile") { _sf_async_config.path = "https://" + rnn.site.domain + "/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/"; } var _cbq = window._cbq = (window._cbq || []); rnn.modules.user.get(function (user) { // user_type is anon, lgdin or paid var userType = 'anon'; if (user.authenticated) { userType = 'lgdin'; if (user.subscribed === true) { userType = 'paid'; } } _cbq.push(['_acct', userType]); }); /** CONFIGURATION END **/ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); } var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); } </script> <div class="" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/fragments/fragment/3375/", "content_type": "fragment", "label": "ros_tags_footer"}'> <script type="text/javascript"> if (!window.PLISTA) { window.PLISTA = { publickey: "6c5c4575a09a54c19f813c1e", item: { objectid: "3952493", title: "Dreamworld disaster: Where now for embattled park", text: "After the damning findings of an inquest into the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy, the prospect of criminal charges looms.", url: "http://news-mail.com.au/news/dreamworld-disaster-where-now-for-embattled-park/3952493/", img: "https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2020/02/24/v3imagesbin6ff730e073d468df39ab31635ecb461b-wvb7gov85lqrjdw1wt2_ct300x300.jpg", category: pageData.sector, published_at: 1582570918, updated_at: 1582571551, kind: pageData.pageType, sponsored: "false" } }; (function(){var n='script',d=document,s=d.createElement(n),s0=d.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];s.async='async';s.type='text/javascript';s.src=(d.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//static-au.plista.com/async.js';s0.parentNode.insertBefore(s,s0)}()); } </script> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function() { // hides ad titles that are displaying as 'None' $('.result-content-container .ad-text-title').filter(function() { return $(this).text() == 'None';} ).hide(); }); $(document).ready(function() { function initVideo() { if (window.location.pathname.substring(0, 7) == "/videos" && !rnn.site.isDebug) { $("div[data-position='1']").remove(); } } initVideo(); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $('div.search-result.listing span[itemprop="streetAddress"]:contains(XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX)').parent().parent().hide(); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $('article.newsEntry span[style*=12px]').removeAttr('style'); }); $(document).ready(function(){ $(".goToContactForm span").html("Enquire about this ad"); }); $(document).ready(function() { if (window.location.hostname.split('.')[1] == 'thechronicle' && window.location.pathname.substring(1, 6) == 'topic') { $('.topic-header').css('margin-top', '25px'); } }); </script> <style> .ul.block-bold { padding-left: 0; padding-bottom: 10px; } .col-xs-12 .listing { padding: 0 10px; } </style> <script async defer src='https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js'></script> <!-- SERVER:ip-172-30-11-185 ID:13--> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","queueTime":0,"licenseKey":"e6a9b88794","agent":"","transactionName":"YAZWNRRRDxYAVRIKCVlMchQIUxUMDlhJBQ9ZB1VPCFUWFk9ADwYRRE1aBBFDWxYVWRQaOVMGQAAPXA==","applicationID":"116224859","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","applicationTime":978}</script> </body> </html>