Dreamworld confirms reopening date with huge pass discount

by Greg Stolz
12th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
Dreamworld will reopen to the public on September 16, in time for the school holidays.

The Gold Coast theme park's chief operating officer, Greg Yong, announced the reopening of Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

It follows a $70 million COVID recovery cash lifeline from the Palaszczuk Government, including a $67 million loan.

Similar support was given to rival parks Sea World, Movie World and Wet 'n' Wild which reopened last month under strict COVID safety plans.

Dreamworld has been hit hard by the pandemic and adverse publicity over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride disaster, in which four tourists died.

The theme park's operator, Ardent Leisure, last month pleaded guilty to three charges under the Work Health and Safety Act following a damning inquest into the tragedy.

It faces fines of up to $4.5 million at a sentencing hearing next month.

Mr Yong said Dreamworld would slash the price of its annual pass from $139 to $99 for a limited time to help families hit hard by the pandemic.

He said work would start 'very, very soon' on a new $32 million roller coaster.

"It's been a difficult time ... we can't wait to get those doors back open," he said.

 

dreamworld gold coast theme park

