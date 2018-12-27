Dreams on track for our talented quartet

BASKETBALL: Bill Maule, Shelby Cass, Fletcher Doyle and James Pearson have been selected for North Queensland to trial for the under-16 national titles next year.

BASKETBALL: Bill Maule, Shelby Cass, Fletcher Doyle and James Pearson have been selected for North Queensland to trial for the under-16 national titles next year. Mike Knott BUN201218BAS1

BASKETBALL: A quartet of Bundaberg Basketballers are one step closer to representing their state at the nationals next year.

Bulls under-16 players Bill Maule, Fletcher Doyle and James Pearson alongside Bears under-16 player Shelby Cass have been picked for the North Queensland state performance program after impressing coaches over the past few months.

The four players will now trial next year to try to make it to the North Queensland side for the nationals in Darwin in July.

Those that miss can also be selected for a shadow North Queensland team that will travel to the United States to play games over there against American opposition.

"I'm very honoured but I'm trying to keep my emotions to myself,” Pearson said.

"I've never been selected for anything like this.” Doyle said he wanted to do well.

"I'm one of the bottom age players so I can try again next year, which is pretty cool,” he said.

The Shalom College student said he just played his game to be selected.

Maule said he got picked because his mindset of being a team player was shown on court.

He added it was good to trial for the team with his Bulls teammates.

"We feed off each other and we know what we we are all good at,” the Kepnock State High School student said.

"We know what we can do and feed off each other's energy.”

For Cass she might be the only Bear selected but she is prepared to fight for a national spot.

"Being the only one is pretty special, it's a lot of hard work paying off,” the Shalom College student said.

The four players will now prepare for the next CDC event in Rockhampton in February before the SPP program camp is held after that.