‘Dreaming’: MPs respond to councillor’s hospital claims

Bundaberg and Burnett MPs have responded to comments from a Fraser Coast councillor who says plans for a new Bundaberg Hospital should be put on ice while the Fraser Coast gets its own healthcare needs addressed.

Fraser Coast councillor David Lee said the Fraser Coast was better suited for a Level 5 hospital because of its projected population growth.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said Cr Lee was “dreaming”, saying the ”ill-informed” local government politician was simply trying to ”make a name for himself on the Fraser Coast”.

“The people of Bundaberg are a hardworking and close-knit community that deserve a new hospital,“ Mr Smith said.

“That is why I have fought to deliver a new hospital and why the Palazcscuk Government is delivering the new Bundaberg Hospital that will service the whole of the Wide Bay.

“The councillor is dreaming if he thinks the hospital will be built anywhere other than Bundaberg.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett labelled the situation “extremely frustrating”.

“All Queenslanders deserve world class health services, and we know a level 5 hospital in the Wide Bay region would be hugely beneficial,” he said.

“But we need to ensure election promises are delivered.”

Mr Bennett said there was massive need for a Level 5 hospital in Bundaberg and said he believed there was a lack of talk on the topic from the State Government.

“For years the people of Bundaberg and Burnett have been calling for a Level 5 hospital,” he said.

“By 2032, 50 percent of our population will be over the age of 65.

“We need such a hospital to cater for our future growth and our ageing population.”

Mr Bennett said the Bundaberg and Burnett region had always been the poor relations compared to those living in the south-east.

“Finally, after years of fighting to be heard, we saw a commitment during the election campaign last year for a new Level 5 hospital for Bundaberg,” he said.

“However, the community deserves to know if that promise will be delivered.”

Mr Bennett called for a promise from the health minister that the hospital would be delivered and said a Level 3 or 4 facility just wouldn’t cut it given the need for the specialist treatment and training that the state had “promised”.