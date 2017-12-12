Dream to see technology business flourish in Bundy

WISE WORDS: Former Kepnock State High School student Jamie Olsen delivered an inspiring speech at the University of Melbourne's graduation ceremony for the School of Business.

A FORMER Kepnock High School student who set up a program to motivate Bundaberg's next generation of entrepreneurs has delivered an inspiring speech at the University of Melbourne's graduation ceremony for the School of Business.

Jamie Olsen graduated from the University of Melbourne in 1997 with a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honours), majoring in finance.

Since then he's built a career in investment banking and venture capital focused on the technology, media and entertainment sectors, establishing his own corporate advisory and investment firm CMB Capital in 2010.

Passionate about fostering entrepreneurship for the next generation he launched a start-up program at his former high school and in Melbourne on Saturday, Mr Olsen spoke about the program, in particular student Caitlyn Anderson.

"The next stage of my life will involve arming the next generation with the skills and opportunities I have been so fortunate to enjoy,” he said.

"A few years ago I founded a program at my former high school in Bundaberg to help students develop their entrepreneurial skills.

"I know I can play a part in building a culture at Kepnock which unearths the next Steve Jobs.

"This year, one student launched Kepnock's version of Shark Tank.

"She's inspired her peers and, quite honestly, the whole thing is as exciting as any deal I've ever been a part of.

"She is outstanding, and I'm so proud of her. Caitlyn Anderson, remember the name.”

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday, Mr Olsen said he began giving back to the school four years ago by setting up a bursary.

"In the back of my mind was always to try and give something back,” he said.

"I had a fantastic cohort of teachers. The least I can do is spend a few moments in my year trying to impart some knowledge.”

Mr Olen said last year he flew the four Kepnock school captains and principal to Sydney for a start-up conference and asked what the students thought.

"The concept of Fish Tank and how it was employed and implemented was driven by the students,” he said.

"Caitlyn has been largely responsible for getting the program off the ground.

"Where it goes next year is totally up to the kids.”

Mr Olsen said he wanted to see a world where he helped create opportunities in Bundaberg where technology businesses could develop and flourish.

"Not a lot of kids like leaving home or they struggle home, so let's bring the opportunities back to them.”