DREAM TEAM: Hubby and wife partner up, run handmade stall

The dream team, husband and wife Hysen and Maureen Sali at Paradise Markets in Bargara. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Partners in life and business, a local couple have joined forces and are using their respective talents to sell a range of products that are handmade with love.

When husband and wife Hysen and Maureen Sali started their well-deserved retirement, they quickly realised it wasn’t all it was cut out to be, so they both began looking to start a hobby.

“I’ve been sewing all my life and would sew for our girls when they were young and then we became empty nesters and decided to come to Bundaberg to retire,” Ms Sali said.

“Hysen is a farmer from way back and they work from daylight till dark so I suggested he start doing some gardening as he was bored to no end.”

No strangers to running a small business, Hysen (pictured) and Maureen Sali are the parents of owner of local start-up HOTI (Healthy On The Inside) Kombucha Helen Tricarico.

Initially setting up two separate market stalls, Maureen would sell beautiful handsewn pieces through business Maureen’s Craft Creations, while Hysen focused on his bright green plants.

But the sweet pair eventually decided to team up and apply each other’s areas of expertise to create unique projects together – such as cat planter boxes.

“He builds (the planter boxes) and I paint and decorate them,” Ms Sali said.

“We really love going to the Paradise Markets because we get to meet all kinds of people and hear about their stories of backgrounds.

“I don’t do this for profit – I do it to see the enjoyment on people’s faces when they’ve see all the things that I’ve made and I just really like people.”

Opening up about her love for crafting, Ms Sali said her sewing area became her ‘happy place’ during the COVID-19 pandemic and she has always been fascinated by the way the machines work.

While the small business owner has spent years making clothes, she has started to focus more on homewares, gifts and tourist souvenirs to showcase the Bundaberg region.

“My new project I’m working on is microwave bowl protectors and tea towels with the word Bundaberg stitched into them … I also want to bring in a Bargara and postcodes range for people to remember where they travelled,” Ms Sali said.

“I think people are realising that handmade products last longer and appreciate the hard work that goes into them, plus the fabrics I use are so unique.”

A selection of the gorgeous souvenir tea towels handmade by Maureen Sali from Maureen's Craft Creations.

The couple’s market stall at Paradise Markets in Bargara also recently won a $50 voucher for the best decorated stall, an achievement that made both Maureen and Dyson proud as punch to receive.

Items range in price and start from $8.

For more information about Maureen’s Craft Creations, click here to visit the Facebook page.