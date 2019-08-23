Dream home on the hill

FOR SALE: 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba, is on the market for $1.2 million.

THERE are fewer more iconic places to live in Bundaberg than on the Hummock.

For the potential buyer seeking endless views of green, red and blue, they need look no further than 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features stand-out '70s styling and sits on a large 1727sq m block.

It has entered the market at a keen $1.2 million.

Panoramic views of the surrounding area are visible from each of the home's levels.

A theatre room and outdoor pool area are sure to keep children, family and friends occupied.

An entertainer's kitchen is met with views of the surrounding area.

The home was built by award-winning architect Allan Starkey.

The latest CoreLogic property data for Qunaba, a suburb that extends just over 17km, shows a median house price of $289,500 in May.

But in June 2015, the median price soared above $367,000.

Sales of properties in the area have also fluctuated in the past two years.

In the 12 months to May 2018, 19 properties were sold in Qunaba.

But in the year to May 2019, 12 were sold.

Similar drops and rises have occurred in previous years.

In the year of May 2012, 17 properties were sold but the next year it dropped to just 13.

CoreLogic data shows the overarching age group for the suburb is 60-69 years.

Households were shown to be comprised primarily of childless couples, who were working in a professional occupation.