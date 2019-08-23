Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba, is on the market for $1.2 million.
FOR SALE: 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba, is on the market for $1.2 million. realestate.com.au
Property

Dream home on the hill

Katie Hall
by
23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are fewer more iconic places to live in Bundaberg than on the Hummock.

For the potential buyer seeking endless views of green, red and blue, they need look no further than 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features stand-out '70s styling and sits on a large 1727sq m block.

It has entered the market at a keen $1.2 million.

Panoramic views of the surrounding area are visible from each of the home's levels.

A theatre room and outdoor pool area are sure to keep children, family and friends occupied.

An entertainer's kitchen is met with views of the surrounding area.

The home was built by award-winning architect Allan Starkey.

The latest CoreLogic property data for Qunaba, a suburb that extends just over 17km, shows a median house price of $289,500 in May.

But in June 2015, the median price soared above $367,000.

Sales of properties in the area have also fluctuated in the past two years.

In the 12 months to May 2018, 19 properties were sold in Qunaba.

But in the year to May 2019, 12 were sold.

Similar drops and rises have occurred in previous years.

In the year of May 2012, 17 properties were sold but the next year it dropped to just 13.

CoreLogic data shows the overarching age group for the suburb is 60-69 years.

Households were shown to be comprised primarily of childless couples, who were working in a professional occupation.

bundaberg house of the week property qunaba
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Murder accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    premium_icon Murder accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    Crime A MAN charged with murder had his case mentioned briefly in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    A healthy vision: Inside Bundy's new eye service

    premium_icon A healthy vision: Inside Bundy's new eye service

    Health When he started losing his sight, a wave of panic washed over him

    Aboriginal flag furore hits IWC's free health check shirts

    premium_icon Aboriginal flag furore hits IWC's free health check shirts

    News The symbolism of the Aboriginal flag goes back thousands of years

    The 25 projects worth $17b to Queensland

    premium_icon The 25 projects worth $17b to Queensland

    News The 25 infrastructure projects worth $17b to Queensland’s economy