Dream home enjoys breathtaking site

THE lure of Sunshine Beach is impossible to ignore, especially when it is a vision splendid on a breathtaking super-sized block in the exclusive, well-heeled landholding around Coral Sea Court.

Developed by internationally renowned Melbourne architects the Fisher family, they saved the best of all the sites till last and their reasoning is indisputable.

Oh and to add to it, how about the views of stunning sunsets, the verdant Noosa National Park plus the turquoise ocean and brilliant white beaches, which seem to stretch to forever.

Simple lines and expressive materials including striking gardens, juxtapose the energy of the location with the refinement and elegance embodied within the, elevated, perfectly orientated, one-level very private residence.

Classic credentials are set in concrete as are the modernist mid-century design features.

Open the front door, certainly a statement piece, stand on the white Carrara marble-tiled floor in the gallery, and appreciate harmonic spaces, as well as the banks of lofty floor-to-ceiling windows, flexible, silent sliding doors and louvres, which allow natural elements to regulate temperature, air-flow and efficiency of energy use.

These elemental rules of function and environmental allowances are most evident in the overly generous Italian porcelain tiled living and dining zones and separate-or-not family space, which open out to a balcony onto the north and west sides.

On the ocean-side the entertaining options continue with the merbau timber terrace, half-fringed by lush palms and surrounding a dazzling round pool with a 'blue ice' finish.

Central to all spaces is a kitchen with a long island bench/breakfast bar, Caesarstone tops, high-end appliances and storage galore.

The massive master suite is a dream. Not just because the dressing room has enough room for anyone addicted to shoes and the bathroom being so luxurious, but waking up to nature's spectacular show each morning is a truly unforgettable sight.

There are three additional bathrooms and large bedrooms with one opening out to the pool, perhaps a study/office option.

"This is a stunning new residence in Noosa's current hotspot of Sunshine Beach where ever-increasing record prices are achieved and amazing investment opportunities are available," comments Tom Offermann Real Estate agent Eric Seetoo.

"Life doesn't get much better than this, and only an inspection will do this property justice.''

SUNSHINE BEACH

12 Coral Sea Court

4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Stunning residence with national park and ocean views. High-tech app activated security. Ducted air-conditioning, auto irrigation system. Land size 913sq m

Price: Contact agent

Agent: Tom Offermann Real Estate

Contact: Eric Seetoo 0419 757 770

Inspection: Saturday, Wednesday 12-12.30pm