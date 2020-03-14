Dream home: Breathtaking ocean views

EVERY day will feel like you’re on a holiday for the lucky buyers of this stunning home.

Situated in a private and gated community estate at Coral Cove, residents will enjoy a peaceful life with uninterrupted blue-ocean views.

“Buying in a location such as this, provides the luxury of the ocean at your backdoor, while still maintaining the peace and quiet we all desire,” Bundaberg RE/MAX Precision’s Scott Mackey said.

“This property is perfect for those who may be looking for a prestigious home, without the prestigious price tag.”

5/5 Chantelle Circuit, Coral Cove.

The single-storey property features a kitchen with silky oak, stone benchtops, glass and stainless steel splashbacks, plenty of storage and high quality Smeg and Miele appliances.

Offering two bathrooms and four bedrooms, including a master, with a walk-in-robe and ensuite bathroom.

Floor to ceiling tiles line the ensuite, which includes dual vanities, a large shower and corner spa bath.

Entry, hallway and dining areas have 3.3m high square set ceilings, with ducted airconditioning throughout the home.

Perfect for entertaining, guests will appreciate the breathtaking ocean views from the spacious and paved outdoor area, with feature up lighting.

The open plan living area also has a projector and electric screen, visible from the outdoor area.

A low-maintenance yard, freshly painted exterior and double attached garage with large built-in storage cupboards, is also part of the package.

Mr Mackey said the property would suit all types of buyers, including retirees, families, couples and experienced or first-time investors.

“Now is the perfect time for first home buyers or homeowners to jump into a first/new property, with interest rates progressively decreasing,” Mr Mackey said.

“The current state of the Australian economy and the world economy, due to global events, are expected to see interest rates continue to lower and rental figures majorly increase.”

Listed as $539,000, inspections for 5/5 Chantelle Circuit, Coral Cove, are available by appointment only.

For more information, phone 4131 8877 or visit https://bit.ly/39LZVZD.