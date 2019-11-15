Menu
Monica and David Mundt at the evacuation centre in Childers.
Dream holiday delayed

Rhylea Millar
15th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
WOODGATE tourists have had their holiday disrupted after the fire left them isolated from their vehicles.

Monto residents David and Monica Mundt decided to go on a two week holiday with their pet dog Kira.

The husband and wife duo were staying at a caravan park in Woodgate and decided to go visit Bundaberg on Wednesday.

But their dreams of a holiday away from home quickly diminished when they attempted to return to the Woodgate holiday park.

The couple’s caravan, boat, second car and belongings are all still in Woodgate.

And despite a somewhat sleepless night at the Isis Cultural Centre in Childers, the husband and wife admit they are grateful to be safe, with each other and Kira.

