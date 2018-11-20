DREAM FULFILLED: Greiner debuts but was she robbed of goal?

OUR NEW ROO: Rebecca Greiner in action at the recent Australian Hockey League tournament. Inset: Greiner receives her Hockeyroo jersey before making her debut for Australia.

HOCKEY: The Chinese city of Changzhou will be always be a special place for Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner for the rest of her hockey career.

The former St Luke's Anglican school student's dream of becoming a Hockeyroo came true after making her debut in the opening match of the Champions Trophy.

She started for the Australian side in its 2-1 win over Argentina on Saturday before backing up on Sunday to play in the 2-0 win against England.

And it was almost the perfect debut as she looked to have scored in the opening win.

Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner receives her Hockeyroo jersey from a former player. Hockey Australia

Well according to replays she did. The Hockeyroos went 1-0 up through Gold Coast player Rosie Malone in the 12th minute against England before she was credited with a second three minutes later.

Malone was able to run towards the goal, from the back, and flick the ball towards the net, which looked to have gone in before Greiner got the last touch to definitely make sure it went into the net.

But replays showed the ball hitting the line from Malone before Greiner got the final touch.

The team celebrated with Greiner after the ball went in but the Bundy player was not awarded with the goal, according to the International Hockey Federation and the scorers.

In the end the decision didn't impact the outcome of the match with the Hockeyroos unbeaten after two matches.

The side has done it without playing their best as well.

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said the side didn't play well in the second half of the Argentina match but was pleased with the first half.

Australian player Brooke Peris then said similar things after Australia held off a challenge from England in the second half of Sunday's win.

"We've talked about it a lot and it's time to show those actions (of holding on),” she told Hockey Australia.

"Credit to the girls for sticking to the gameplay and the team culture.

"That's why we came away with the results today.”

Australia will now play the Netherlands today at 4pm Queensland time with the game to be shown on Fox Sports More, which is channel 507. Australia then face China and Japan on Thursday and Saturday before the final is held on Sunday.

The Hockeyroos must finish inside the top two to qualify for the decider and should get there if they can win two of the next three games.

Head online to news-mail.com.au to view the video of Greiner's potential debut goal and see for yourself whether she was robbed or not.