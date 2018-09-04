Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keith Urban performs with Sam Duggan at Wellcamp Airport
Keith Urban performs with Sam Duggan at Wellcamp Airport Tobi Loftus
Celebrity

Dreams come true for Keith Urban superfan

Tobi Loftus
by
4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA resident and Keith Urban super-fan Sam Duggan had her dreams come true on Monday when Mr Urban pulled her up on stage to perform his song The Fighter.

Ms Duggan sung the part of the song usually sung by Carrie Underwood.

"We were saying to him during the set to play The Fighter," she said.

"My friends were saying Sammie will sing it with you, though I said I wasn't that good.

"He then called me up a couple of songs later."

Ms Duggan said she quickly overcame nerves on stage and just embraced the song.

"It was the most incredible thing I could have ever imagined," she said.

"It was the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Sam Duggan performed with Keith Urban on Monday.
Sam Duggan performed with Keith Urban on Monday. Tobi Loftus

The super-fan said the performance at the It's A Bloke Thing luncheon was the 13th time she had seen the country star live.

"It was way more intimate than in the past," she said.

"To be there in this intimate space, in the front row, was incredible.

"It was the best day of my life and I'll remember it forever."
 

keith urban sam duggan wellcamp airport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A FIVE-year-old's birthday party turned into a nightmare for a Bundaberg man who stepped on a used syringe at the Lake Ellen playground over the weekend.

    Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    premium_icon Why you should never let your phone ring in court

    Offbeat Prosecutor told to take phone from person in gallery after it rang

    Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    premium_icon Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

    Business Costs weight heavily on our cane farmers

    LNP commits to Wide Bay drug rehab centre amid grim figures

    premium_icon LNP commits to Wide Bay drug rehab centre amid grim figures

    Health MPs speak out on needing help for drug problem.

    Local Partners