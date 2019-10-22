Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

BABY PHOTOS! Jen Hawkins welcomes new girl into family

22nd Oct 2019 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Model Jennifer Hawkins has added mum to her lengthy list of achievements with the businesswoman welcoming a baby girl.

The former Miss Universe Australia revealed on Instagram on Tuesday night her and husband Jake Wall had become parents to Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.

Jennifer Hawkins gives birth to baby girl Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.
Jennifer Hawkins gives birth to baby girl Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.

"Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn't be more in love," she wrote.

Wall shared on his account: "Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Our hearts are full."

Hawkins revealed in August her pregnancy had followed an extremely difficult year that included a miscarriage, surgery and a diagnosis of severe endometriosis.

Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Jake Wall pictured with his daughter.
Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Jake Wall pictured with his daughter.

"I feel so excited and so grateful just to be pregnant and feeling the kicks," she told Stellar.

"When we went to see the heartbeat scan for our little girl, it was the most incredible, overwhelming feeling because prior to that we were so scared."

"Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives," she reveals.

"I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it's still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK."

Hawkins said she was not taking the pregnancy for granted.

"I had so many years of planning, but the one thing I so dearly wanted couldn't be planned."

Hawkins, 35, and Wall, 36, married in 2013. The pair run a boutique tequila business.

baby entertainment fashion frankie violet jennifer hawkins

Top Stories

    ‘Help them improve’: Salvo boss backs bid to lift Newstart

    premium_icon ‘Help them improve’: Salvo boss backs bid to lift Newstart

    News Salvation Army’s Captain Chris Millard said there was “no fine line” on the difference between welfare and a wage, but agreed Newstart should be increased.

    Update: councillors back mayor’s Paradise Dam petition

    premium_icon Update: councillors back mayor’s Paradise Dam petition

    News BUNDABERG councillors unanimously supported the mayor’s motion for a parliamentary...

    Man in firing line after using gel blaster to threaten neighbour

    premium_icon Man in firing line after using gel blaster to threaten...

    News A MAN has faced court after using one of his gel blasters to threaten his concerned...