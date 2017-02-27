Dream Big Project helping girls to engineer a future

A PROJECT which inspires teenage girls across regional Queensland to consider engineering careers is coming to Bundaberg.

The Dream Big Project recently teamed up with Aurecon to run a 'Design Jam' workshop, providing insights into how industry can better engage, overcome barriers and educate the next generation about exciting engineering opportunities.

The newly-refreshed and empowered project is now ready to tour to CQUniversity campuses in Bundaberg on March 1.

Local industry representatives and engineering students are encouraged to get involved.

The 2017 Dream Big Project includes female engineer guest speakers and activities such as 3D printing, Robot C programming, structure building, siege engine construction and a Future City Build Workshop.

"The metaphor that engineers can draw on a range of super hero powers to improve society in so many ways is a strong theme,” says Dream Big Project founder Jessica Kahl, who has been the driving force since the early stages of her engineering degree at CQUniversity.

Now near the end of her degree, Ms Kahl has been doing her final industry placement with Aurecon in Brisbane.

She said female experiences and perspectives inject fresh and new ideas into workplaces, hence a gender-equal society boosts the talent pool.

"The Dream Big Project's first event was held in 2015 at the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus and had 20 female students attend. The statistical feedback indicated that 72% of attendees are now seriously considering engineering as a career,” she said.

"The 2016 event was held at the Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Mackay campuses and had over 70 female school students participate and 30 students, staff and industry representatives volunteer. Statistics show 68% of the students are now seriously considering engineering as a career and 98% of the students found the Dream Big Event experience helpful in providing information about the career of engineering and going to university.

"In 2017, the Dream Big Project will again be touring Queensland to inspire, empower and educate year 10-12 female school students about the opportunities available in engineering.

"Students will be selected to participate in Queensland's largest collaboration of students, undergraduates and successful engineering professionals. We invite them to accept the challenge to explore the exciting field of engineering and its lucrative opportunities.”

Want to get involved? Contact www.dreambigengineerbig.com .