Dream beach site for developers fails to sell at auction

A PRISTINE block of ocean-front land in Coonarr remains on the market after failing to sell at auction.

The 180 acre property at 0 Herbert Hall Road is located 20 minutes from Bundaberg's city centre and has been identified as having development potential.

Four Walls Realty sales manager John Pappalardo said the property did not sell at the July 28 auction as expected.

The agents are in the process of planning how best to market the property.

Earlier this month, the NewsMail published a story on the property and spoke with Four Walls Realty estate agent Brant Duff, who said the size and location of the property made the site a unique find for developers or buyers seeking a private haven.

"It has a couple of nice house sites that would be really good,” Mr Duff said.

"We'd see a lot of buyers just wanting some privacy close to the beach.”

The current owner of the empty block of land had plans to build an eco-village on the site, but is now investigating other options for the property.

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan told the NewsMail earlier this month the property should not be overlooked by buyers searching for a sea change.

"It is prime property for the right buyer,” Ms Allan said.

"It really is a sought after destination for those people who really want a quiet, beach side or rural lifestyle.

"180 acres close to a sandy swimming beach - a beautiful pristine beach that is so close to Bundaberg will certainly attract people that are associated with some of the other industries in the area.”

Those interested in inquiring further about the property should contact John Pappalardo on 0427 875 396 or Brant Duff on 0413 136 857.