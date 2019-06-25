Menu
READY TO PLAY: Hervey Bay touch football players at the recent Wide Bay Championships held in Kingaroy.
Sport

REVEALED: Touch Junior State Cup draw released

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
25th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
TOUCH: The draw for the Fraser Coast's biggest sporting event - the 2019 Junior State Cup has been released.

Touch Queensland staff once again produced a comprehensive draw for the 709 games that will be played over the three days of the tournament.

It is possible that there may be some game time or field allocation changes as the competition gets closer.

Day one of the competition features 329 matches across all 21 fields.

To see the full draw, click here (draw is subject to change).

The first round of action starts at 7.30am on Thursday July 11.

Hervey Bay will have nine teams competing in the carnival from under 10 to under 16's.

Hervey Bay under 12 girls will be the first local team on the field at 8.05am on field 15 against Rockhampton Black.

They are followed by the under 12 boys division two team playing the Springfield Stingers at 8.40am.

The under 16 girls play against Toowoomba Blue at 9.15am on field 7 while the under 10 girls play on field 10 will also be in action.

For a full copy of the Junior State Cup draw go to the Fraser Coast Chronicle website at: frasercoastchronicle.com.au

The Chronicle will provide regular updates in the lead up to the carnival and extensive coverage during the three days of competition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

