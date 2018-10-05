Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Comedian Amy Schumer waits to be led away after being arrested. Picture: Getty
Comedian Amy Schumer waits to be led away after being arrested. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Dramatic scenes as Amy Schumer arrested

by Christine Burroni
5th Oct 2018 9:30 AM

COMEDIAN Amy Schumer has been reportedly detained in Washington D.C. while protesting Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In various videos posted to Twitter the actress was seen saying, "Yes," to an officer who asked her if she "wanted to be arrested" while at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday.

 

The protest was organised in part by the Women's March group. Schumer was holding a "We believe Anita Hill" sign.

Local reporter Samantha-Jo Roth also posted a video of a group of women chanting, "We won't go back," writing "Amy Schumer is among those being arrested here!"

 

Amy Schumer (L) is led away by police. Picture: Getty
Amy Schumer (L) is led away by police. Picture: Getty

 

Local reporter Samantha-Jo Roth also posted a video of a group of women chanting, "We won't go back," writing "Amy Schumer is among those being arrested here!"

In a selfie video posted by a social media user, Schumer said to the camera, "Hi Zola, I'm here with your mum, she loves you very much, I think we're gonna get arrested and we're so proud of you."

 

Schumer appeared in good spirits despite the arrest. Picture: Getty
Schumer appeared in good spirits despite the arrest. Picture: Getty

 

Other celebrities that joined Schumer in efforts to stop the vote for Kavanaugh included model Emily Ratajkowski, who wrote on Twitter: "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

Schumer's most recent tweet is from last week when Senator Jeff Flake agreed to ask the FBI to open an investigation into Kavanaugh. She called out GOP senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski to join him.

A rep for Schumer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

amy schumer arrested brett kavanaugh editors picks

Top Stories

    Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    premium_icon Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    Politics "IT'S living in a nightmare every day 24/7, 365 days a year - no Christmas, no break, no holiday”.

    Opinion: Bachelor bombshell a waste of everyone's time

    Opinion: Bachelor bombshell a waste of everyone's time

    Opinion Bachelor bombshell floors NewsMail reporter

    • 5th Oct 2018 9:43 AM
    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    News Moore Park Beach to reopen this morning

    Abrupt confession from serial drink driver on verge of jail

    premium_icon Abrupt confession from serial drink driver on verge of jail

    Crime Patrick David Wilson narrowly avoids time behind bars

    Local Partners