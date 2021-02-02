Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Dramatic rescue of dog stuck under tram

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Feb 2021 9:43 AM

 

A white poodle was rescued on Monday night after becoming stuck under a tram in Melbourne's CBD.

A Victoria Police spokesman told news.com.au officers were called to the intersection of Swanston and Bourke streets about 8.50pm to reports of the pet's predicament.

The dog was stuck under the tram. Picture: 7 News
The dog was stuck under the tram. Picture: 7 News

"The dog was eventually freed," he said.

"A man at the scene was arrested in relation to a separate ongoing investigation."

It was eventually freed. Picture: 7 News
It was eventually freed. Picture: 7 News


Footage broadcast by 7 News shows about a dozen emergency services workers at the scene, peering under the stopped tram with torches.

A crowd of onlookers watched as the animal was freed and bundled into a towel.

Looking pretty relieved. Picture: 7 News
Looking pretty relieved. Picture: 7 News

Trams were momentarily diverted due to the "disruption" in Bourke Street Mall, Yarra Trams said.

They resumed along their normal lines an hour after the incident.

 

 

Originally published as Dramatic rescue of dog stuck under tram

More Stories

bourke street mall dog editors picks lifestyle tram trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Got to get it right’: New hospital concept designs revealed

        Premium Content ’Got to get it right’: New hospital concept designs revealed

        News Concept designs for a new three storey hospital have been released including a multistorey carpark, education area and more

        Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        Premium Content Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        News The woman then failed to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis...

        Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

        Premium Content Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

        News Police are appealing for public help to locate the property, in particular the...

        Council lodges submission about preferred new hospital site

        Premium Content Council lodges submission about preferred new hospital site

        News The community consultation period for the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project...