Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An RFS truck from the North Coast crashed into a truck and rolled on the Gwydir Highway on Friday. While the four crew were able to escape serious injury, two were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Graham Mackie
An RFS truck from the North Coast crashed into a truck and rolled on the Gwydir Highway on Friday. While the four crew were able to escape serious injury, two were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Graham Mackie
News

Dramatic photos show aftermath of RFS truck rollover

TIM JARRETT
21st Mar 2021 10:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dramatic photos show the extent of Friday's truck crash which left a Rural Fire Service truck in a crumpled mess.

The crash occurred on the Gwydir Highway near Cangai a short time after 1.30pm on Friday and involved the RFS tanker and semi trailer which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Advocate understands the truck, which contained four RFS volunteers, was not from the local area and was travelling down from the North Coast for a regional exercise.

An RFS truck from the North Coast crashed into a truck and rolled on the Gwydir Highway on Friday. While the four crew were able to escape serious injury, two were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Graham Mackie
An RFS truck from the North Coast crashed into a truck and rolled on the Gwydir Highway on Friday. While the four crew were able to escape serious injury, two were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries. Photo: Graham Mackie

A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed two of the crew members were taken to Glen Innes hospital with minor injuries but would not say which brigade the truck hailed from.

 

The Gwydir Highway was closed in both directions as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

The crash is the latest in a horror period on Clarence Valley roads, with the Pacific Highway closed at Glenugie following a motorcycle crash last night, and a fatal crash earlier this week on Brooms Head Road which claimed the life of a 24-year-old Gulmarrad man.

jackadgery rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        Premium Content Local students put STEM skills to test in hands-on workshop

        News Learning how to code robots, participants also investigated perforation patterns in gas well casings and autonomous vehicles used in mine sites and through coal sorting...

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Brunch in Bundaberg

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Bundaberg...

        Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Premium Content Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk, Kate Jones and Deb Frecklington are the latest female...

        NAME GAME: Bundy in running for honourable navy ship title

        Premium Content NAME GAME: Bundy in running for honourable navy ship title

        News “It is gratifying that the local community acknowledges the service of both ships...