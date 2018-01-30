Menu
WATCH: Dashcam footage shows trailer fully ablaze on Bruce Hwy

Tegan Annett
by

DRAMATIC vision from a Queensland Police Service vehicle's dashcam has shown a man driving with his trailer fully ablaze on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale.

In the early hours of January 18, police received reports that a trailer was being towed by a Holden Rodeo had caught fire on the Bruce Highway between Colosseum and Miriam Vale.

Just before 3am, police saw the ute travelling north with the burning trailer which was leaving burning debris on the highway and was causing sparks and flames to be sprayed all over the highway.

The trailer did not have any wheels and was being dragged along the highway.

A police officer attempted to get the driver to pull over, however he kept driving.

The 49-year-old man finally pulled over at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Dovedale Road after he reportedly travelled approximately 20 kilometres with the firey trailer.

The burning debris littered across the highway set multiple spot fires along adjoining bushland.

The driver, who is from Kybong near Gympie, is assisting police with their investigations.

Topics:  bruce hwy editors picks gladstone police miriam vale queensland police

