Polair 1 searches for missing bushwalker Michael Strettles above Brisbane Water National Park , Woy Woy South .
Crime

Dramatic chase after alleged luxury sports car theft

by Jesse Kuch
22nd Aug 2019 6:16 AM
TWO teens and a man have been arrested following an alleged attempted break in and theft of a luxury sports car in Brisbane's north overnight.

Police were called to an address on Bald Hills Rd, Bald Hills after reports of an attempted break in.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 20-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in an allegedly stolen Porsche station wagon and police tracked the vehicle using the Polair helicopter before they were intercepted at Gympie Arterial Rd using a tyre deflation device.

The trio allegedly then fled on foot before they were located and arrested a short time later.

