Dramatic Bruce Highway arrest after land, air pursuit

A man will face Maroochydore Magistrates Court after he is alleged to have led police on a land and air pursuit from Maryborough to the Sunshine Coast.

A POLICE air and land pursuit ended in a dramatic arrest after a man is alleged to have beat another with a baseball bat and taken a woman on a wild drive from Maryborough to the Sunshine Coast.

Police allege the 46-year-old man armed himself with a baseball bat and assaulted another man, aged 52, in a Maryborough home about 4pm yesterday. The alleged victim was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a broken arm.

Police alleged after the assault, the accused attacker took a 49-year-old Maryborough woman from the home, and drove southbound to the Sunshine Coast.

Police report the vehicle turned around and headed north then failed to stop when officers, with the help of Polair, tried to intercept it in Palmview at 6.40pm.

Police alleged the vehicle wove in and out of traffic at roadworks before it struck a concrete barrier, which resulted in the vehicle's airbags being deployed.

The vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle, and the man ran from the scene into nearby bushland.

He was tracked by a police dog and handler and arrested, then suffered a medical episode.

Police provided first aid before the man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The Maryborough woman who was in his vehicle was not physically injured, nor was the female driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The Maryborough man was released from hospital and was denied police bail.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence using actual violence while armed with an offensive instrument and damage property, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument, wilful damage, stealing, unlicensed driving while suspended and evade police.

All three people were known to each other and investigations continue.