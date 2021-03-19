Menu
Dozens of firefighters battle factory blaze
News

Dramatic balcony rescue after fire

by Erin Lyons
19th Mar 2021 6:50 AM

Fire crews have rescued people trapped on a balcony in Sydney's inner suburbs as fire tears through the old terrace.

More than 20 firefighters are on the scene at Flinders Street in Darlinghurst, with seven people rescued so far.

Fire crews have combed through all floors of the three-storey building and say all residents are accounted for, including one found around the corner.

Residents are seen outside a Sydney terrace after fire tore through the building on Friday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Erin Lyons
Residents are seen outside a Sydney terrace after fire tore through the building on Friday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Erin Lyons

One person has smoke inhalation and another has suffered lacerations.

Several residents were seen gathered out the front of the building, wrapped in towels and blankets as police questioned others.

Dozens of fire crew remained on the scene.

Part of Flinders St has been closed to traffic.

All residents have been accounted for, including one found a short distance from the building. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
All residents have been accounted for, including one found a short distance from the building. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Meanwhile, more than 100 firefighters have been called to a factory blaze in the Liverpool area.

Fire crews were called just after 5am to Hoxton Park Road in Prestons following reports of a large factory fire.

"The premises and surrounding businesses were closed at the time," NSW Police said.

More than 100 firefighters battle factory blaze near Liverpool. Picture: NSW Fire & Rescue
More than 100 firefighters battle factory blaze near Liverpool. Picture: NSW Fire & Rescue

No injuries have been reported but two employees were evacuated and emergency services are evacuating nearby residents.

Road closures are currently in place on Hoxton Park Road and motorists are urged to consider using alternate routes and avoid the area.

More to come

Originally published as Dramatic balcony rescue after fire

Firefighters managed to help people escape the building via a balcony. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Firefighters managed to help people escape the building via a balcony. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

balcony fire rescue sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

