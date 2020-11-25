Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
News

Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

Matt Taylor
by
25th Nov 2020 3:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRAMATIC photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police, following reports he was earlier involved in the crash of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police, including negotiators, were at the scene of the standoff in Tibarri St, Kirwan, where the man was on the roof of a house with what appeared to police to be a firearm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Another man had earlier been taken into custody by police, and police negotiated with the man on the rooftop following the crash of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi Triton on Ross River Road.

Residents in nearby houses were told by police to stay inside and a nearby daycare centre was placed in lockdown.

Originally published as Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCK UP: Spate of vehicle break-ins over five Bundy suburbs

        Premium Content LOCK UP: Spate of vehicle break-ins over five Bundy suburbs

        News In one instance a bank card was stolen from a vehicle and is alleged to have been used fraudulently.

        FISHING REPORT: Fish-a-plenty around the region

        Premium Content FISHING REPORT: Fish-a-plenty around the region

        Fishing Find out where this fish are biting around the region this week.

        Fears for wildlife population as island continues to burn

        Premium Content Fears for wildlife population as island continues to burn

        News ‘An awful lot of animals would have perished’

        REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        Premium Content REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

        News “We’ll have this whole other area where artists would perform.”