Drainage project to improve stormwater quality

STORMWATER will be channelled to Baldwin Swamp and the Burnett River from Belle Eden Estate using an innovative engineering method.

The Belle Eden Park Waterway Naturalisation project will capture and treat stormwater run-off and improve stormwater quality that eventually runs to Baldwin Swamp and provide a natural area for the community to enjoy.

Council has been working to provide more visually appealing and natural stormwater drain infrastructure.

Civil engineer David Fulton said the project will replace the rock line channel, naturalising it and creating a place where birds and other natural wildlife can come and make their habitat.

“It’s a really innovative approach to treating stormwater run-off,” he said.

“It’s being funded by developer contributions from the developers at Belle Eden Estate and also one of the developments at Greatheads road.”

The Belle Eden Park waterway will be designed to treat an additional 280 lots, accommodating approved developments in the surrounding areas.

Mr Fulton said stormwater will pass through the naturalised waterway, reducing the amount of chemicals and pollutants ending up in Baldwin Swamp.

“The idea is to naturalise the drainage channel through Belle Eden park to reinstate the water treatment capabilities of a natural stream or creek,” he said.

“The naturalisation will treat stormwater run-off and remove certain pollutants which are generated from urban development.

“We want to remove those pollutants, so we don’t impact those very important natural areas we have downstream such as Baldwin swamp, the Burnett River and ultimately the Great Barrier Reef.

“This particular area will bring back a lot of bird life and animal life into this wetland area for the future.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Belle Eden Park Waterway Naturalisation project was an example of Council’s drive to take on innovative solutions which create better community outcomes.

“This is going to be a magnificent project,” he said.

“It will enhance the natural habitat right in Belle Eden.”

“What we’ll see in the future is this waterway connecting to the Baldwin Swamp area and then out to the Burnett River.”