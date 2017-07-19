23°
Dragon boat club moves as membership grows

19th Jul 2017 2:01 PM
NEW HOME: The Bundaberg Dragon Boat Club has outgrown its old home.
NEW HOME: The Bundaberg Dragon Boat Club has outgrown its old home.

A BUNDY dragon boat club will move to a new location as a campaign to increase public exposure leads to a boost in membership.

The Bundaberg Dragon Boat Club will move to a 18A Wolca St, Bundaberg North, after Bundaberg Regional Council agreed to a five-year lease.

The council also agreed to pre-approve the same offer to the Burnett River Dragon Boat Club.

In a letter to the council, the club outlined how it had been operating from the Bundaberg Sailing Club at Burnett Heads but members have been training in the town area for the past few months to increase public exposure and to avoid strong winds.

Since then, the club has grown its membership by 50% as curious onlookers take to the water.

The club required an area of 25m by 25m to store its 12m container for equipment including four dragon boats and trailers.

Members will be able to use the facility between 6am-7pm seven days a week in a bid to limit any inconvenience to neighbours.

Council parks and open space operational supervisor Michael Johnston said the long-term goal would be to co-locate similar types of water sports at a single location.

The area adjacent to the Rock Bar and Grill on Quay St has been identified as a possible long-term site.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg dragon boat club bundaberg regional council burnett river dragon boat club dragon boat club north bundaberg

