Draft report addresses issues affecting Moneys Creek

Muddy water flows from the causeway at Moneys Creek lagoon at Kellys Beach.

BARGARA locals have observed discoloured muddy water flowing into the ocean after the Moneys Creek causeway was opened.

Councillor Greg Barnes said the water released from the causeway earlier this week was “pure mud” as a result of rainfall.

“You can see it’s a huge brown area going out, and there’s a lot of localised flooding of backyards,” Cr Barnes said.

Cr Barnes said the Bundaberg Regional Council had already scheduled to open the causeway before water filled the lagoon.

Water flows from the causeway at Moneys Creek lagoon on Monday.

He said water quality in the lagoon would worsen once the water level dropped, as silt was trapped in there from farming land further upstream.

In December’s council meeting, Cr Barnes moved that an advisory committee be created to examine previous environmental reports and to make recommendations to resolve the long-lasting problem relating to the lagoon’s water quality issues and fish deaths.

But councillors decided to wait as a catchment study from Burnett Mary Regional Group was being prepared.

Burnett Mary Regional Group communications manager Dean Collins said a draft feasibility study was released to its committee last Wednesday, which included two council representatives.

“The issues associated with Moneys Creek Lagoon, including fish kills and water quality, are caused by a range of historical and current land use practices throughout the catchment, including urban development, and increased run-off and the transport of sediment and nutrients into the lagoon,” he said.

“The report contains a number of recommendations, including erosion and sediment control, stormwater harvesting, treatment systems and community education and awareness programs aimed at reducing the sediment and nutrient loads entering the lagoon.”

He said the report should be completed by the end of the month, and that a consultant was now looking at costs and risks attached to identified projects.

“Once the report is completed, the Burnett Mary Regional Group will continue to work with the project steering committee, including State Government, council and landholder representatives to prioritise the report’s recommendations and seek appropriate funding sources for their implementation.”