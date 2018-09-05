Draft plan to save Bundy households $50 on electricity

Wind and Solar farms to be built in Isaac. The main power lines heading to North Queensland that the wind farms will connect to

BUNDABERG households and small businesses could be paying around $50 less for their electricity poles and wires from 2020.

Ergon Energy and Energex have proposed the one-off cut in draft forward plans released for public consultation.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the 10 per cent reduction would work out at $54 for an average residential customer and $50 for an average small business.

The draft forward plans are for 2020-25, and are out for consultation ahead of the finalised plans going to the independent Australian Energy Regulator in January next year.

Energy Queensland is also publishing Network Tariff Summaries and indicative network tariffs for 2020 to 2025.

The draft plans include reductions for other customer segments, including small and large businesses, farmers, and new tariffs to suit customers changing to renewables and emerging technology.

Energy Queensland chief executive officer David Smales said customers were mainly concerned about affordability, security and sustainability.

Energy Queensland will be consulting through working groups, webinars, targeted consultation papers and fact sheets at www.talkingenergy.com.au.