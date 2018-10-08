Dr Karl drops by for a chat on all things science

IF YOU have a science question, then Dr Karl Kruszelnicki has the answer.

With degrees in physics and maths, biomedical engineering, medicine and surgery, Dr Karl knows his stuff.

The 70-year-old broadcaster and author has made a career out of getting others excited about science and delivering the information in a humourous and entertaining way.

In 2002, Dr Karl was honoured with the prestigious a satirical Ig Nobel prize awarded by Harvard University in the USA for his ground-breaking research into belly button lint, and why it is almost always blue.

It's made him a favourite with adults and kids, and today he headed to North Bundaberg State High School, where he spoke to students about all things science.

Last night Dr Karl took part in a sold-out author talk as well as a question and answer session at the Bundaberg Library as part of this year's 10-day Crush Festival.

For more details on the Festival head to crushfestivalqld.com.au.