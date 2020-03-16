Dozens of drivers tested in state wide operation

MONTO’S TRAFFIC OPERATION: Dozens of drivers were breath tested last week in Monto as part of a state wide initiative. Picture: Zizi Averill

POSITIVE driving behaviour was exhibited by Monto police during their divisional driving operation earlier this month.

Breath testing took place along the Burnett Hwy within the Monto residential area on March 6, testing 41 drivers.

Monto's officer in charge Sergeant Mick Bazzo was pleased to say they did not find one resident breaking the law.

"We're very pleased that we're not getting any drink drivers, and that people are finally understanding," Sgt Bazzo said.

"There were drivers with readings below the legal limit, who stated they were the designated driver, and they played by the rules."

For Sgt Bazzo, he can see that the system is showing some good results within the region.

"If we do 1000 tests and get no one, it's working.

"But if we do 1000 tests and get ten, then the system isn't working."

This was part of a state wide initiative to tackle drink driving and speeding within Queensland.

Speed detection was also conducted along the highway, with only two speed infringements given on March 6.

"I don't think hiding around corners to try and catch people works, it's the high visual policing that will start to show results.

"When people know you're out there, they're less inclinced to committ offences.

"That's an important part of these operations."

On average 55 people are killed, and 550 seriously injured each year on Queensland roads as a result of drink driving, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.