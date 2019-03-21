RSPCA launch raids on Storybook Farm

An animals rescued from Storybook Farm by the RSPCA.

THE RSPCA have raided one of the Gold Coast's most beloved animal charities after complaints of neglect and cruelty.

Storybook Sacred Animal Garden Farm is understood to have been based in Canungra until recently.

Wednesday a North Brisbane property affiliated with the charity was raided by RSPCA officers.

Officers seized 37 animals, including a number of disabled animals.

Photographs of a dalmatian called Barry were shared on the Storybook Facebook page just days earlier in a colourful blanket, however the RSPCA tonight posted a photo showing the dog had serious wounds.

Photos show the shelter’s iconic dachshunds living in filth.

It's now believed people will be charged in the coming days.

A Facebook post from RSPCA Queensland detailed the extent of the abuse discovered at the charity's property.

"It was immediately obvious to Inspectors the conditions for these animals were not as depicted on the group's social media pages," it read.

"This poor dog's real life could not have been further removed from that happy scene portrayed.

"The flesh on Barry's back legs had worn through almost to exposed bone, the skin on his testicles had worn bare exposing raw flesh, and he had other wounds on his rear end also associated with dragging and immobility in his rear end.

Photos of Aero posted by Storybook Farm-Sacred Animal Garden on March 8th.

"Veterinarians were of the belief that Barry was experiencing significant pain and had been experiencing this pain every second of every day.

"His quality of life, prognosis, and an inability to keep him alive comfortably, meant that vets had no option but to humanely euthanase him. Experienced staff were reduced to tears."

The raid comes after RSPCA Inspectors on March 8 responded to reports of underweight horses and a donkey, also owned by the operator of Storybook Farm, at another north Brisbane property.

They attempted to work with the rescue group operator and issued an Animal Welfare Direction but ultimately seized three horses, all of which had been with Storybook Farm for years.

A photo of an unnamed dachshund and Barry the Dalmation posted by Storybook Farm-Sacred Animal Garden on Tuesday March 19th.

Several RSPCA officials including a senior spokesman said the conditions uncovered were "horrendous".

"It's unimaginable that someone could put their head on their pillow every night, knowing that every second of every minute of every hour of every day, those animals were suffering, unable to move freely, unable to escape, unable to relieve their pain and distress," he said.

Chief Inspector Daniel Young said the RSPCA is "continually disappointed" to see similar incidents across the state.

"Good intentions are not enough," he said.

"We know there are excellent rescue groups out there providing valuable assistance and doing great work for animals.

Animals were malnourished and living in filthy conditions.

"Sadly though, we often come across animal rescue operations that appear to be a way for people simply to legitimise hoarding behaviour.

"What you see on Facebook is not always what the reality is behind the scene.

"Our advice to people who care for animals, whether in your home or running a rescue group, is to know your limits, ask for help sooner rather than later, and be prepared to admit when you have taken too much on and seek help."

The charity has since closed all their social media pages including Facebook and Instagram.

The Bulletin has attempted to contact Storybook Farm for comment.