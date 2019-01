LOOK UP: Ergon's Outage Finder says power is expected to be restored about 3pm.

LOOK UP: Ergon's Outage Finder says power is expected to be restored about 3pm. Mikayla Haupt

ERGON Energy crews are working to fix an unplanned power outage at South Kolan and Sharon.

Ergon's online Outage Finder said 31 customers lost power at 9.47pm today.

It's expected to be restored about 3pm.

The blackout is affecting Ferris Rd, James Rd and Ten Mile Rd in South Kolan and Ten Mile Rd in Sharon.

Click here to view Ergon's Outage Finder.