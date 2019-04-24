Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at the Mooloolaba Bowls Club.
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at the Mooloolaba Bowls Club.
News

Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out at Coast bowls club

Ashley Carter
by
24th Apr 2019 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS have been evacuated after a fire broke out at the Mooloolaba Bowls Club this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the structure fire on Brisbane Rd and Kapala St about 1.30pm after reports of "large volumes of smoke issuing from the building".

She said a fire had broken out in an electrical room and spread to the roof space.

All occupants have been evacuated from the bowls club. A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were on scene but no one requred treatment.

Traffic is blocked on Brisbane Rd heading towards Mooloolaba.
Traffic is blocked on Brisbane Rd heading towards Mooloolaba. Grant Edwards

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 2.15pm but was not yet fully extinguished.

Energex officers have isolated the power and a fire investigation officer will attend the scene this afternoon.

Police have closed Brisbane Rd between Tarcoola Ave and River Esp. Traffic is blocked heading to Mooloolaba and drivers are experiencing long delays.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

mooloolaba bowls club queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ZIKA ZONE: Mozzie virus could spread rapidly in region

    premium_icon ZIKA ZONE: Mozzie virus could spread rapidly in region

    Health IF ZIKA virus was to hit Queensland a mosquito found in the Bundaberg region could spread the virus rapidly.

    • 24th Apr 2019 1:45 PM
    Bundaberg, North Burnett Anzac Day Services

    Bundaberg, North Burnett Anzac Day Services

    Whats On List of the region's dawn and civic services

    State of confusion over council's Jewel green light referral

    premium_icon State of confusion over council's Jewel green light referral

    Politics It's unclear if the Qld govt is investigating handling of project

    Bundy renter's battle for bond heading to court

    premium_icon Bundy renter's battle for bond heading to court

    News Tenant fighting real estate as tensions mount