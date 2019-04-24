Dozens evacuated as fire breaks out at Coast bowls club

Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at the Mooloolaba Bowls Club.

DOZENS have been evacuated after a fire broke out at the Mooloolaba Bowls Club this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the structure fire on Brisbane Rd and Kapala St about 1.30pm after reports of "large volumes of smoke issuing from the building".

Mooloolaba Bowls Club fire: Source: Facebook

She said a fire had broken out in an electrical room and spread to the roof space.

All occupants have been evacuated from the bowls club. A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were on scene but no one requred treatment.

Traffic is blocked on Brisbane Rd heading towards Mooloolaba. Grant Edwards

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 2.15pm but was not yet fully extinguished.

Energex officers have isolated the power and a fire investigation officer will attend the scene this afternoon.

Police have closed Brisbane Rd between Tarcoola Ave and River Esp. Traffic is blocked heading to Mooloolaba and drivers are experiencing long delays.

SUNSHINE COAST: Brisbane Rd is currently CLOSED both ways between Tarcoola Ave and River Esp at Mooloolaba due to a building fire. Pleas avoid as there will be delays #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/tAu0w5yl3R — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 24, 2019

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come.