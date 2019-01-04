Doyle embraces challenge of being a team manager

KEY ROLE: Bundaberg Bull Harry Doyle will miss competing at the state titles, but he will still be vital to the team.

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg's Harry Doyle might be one of the loudest people at next week's under-18 basketball state titles.

Doyle hopes to be the inspiration the Bundaberg Bulls need to claim the division 3 title on the Gold Coast when it starts on Wednesday.

The teenager was going to captain the side and be a pivotal player in the campaign.

But he was ruled out before the Central Districts Carnival after surgery to fix a dislocated knee.

The injury happened eight months ago but Doyle was forced to get surgery on it after the knee had recurring issues.

Doyle will now be the team manager for the side.

"Definitely unfortunate, but good to see these guys (play),” he said. "I'll be there on the sidelines to push them on through and support their progress at players.”

Doyle will be a water boy to the team and help the boys prepare for each match.

He'll also help relay messages to the team alongside the coaches.

He said that teenager to teenager communication could work wonders.

"Sometimes it seems like they (the adult coaches) are nagging and you feel like they don't know what is right,” he said.

"Hearing from someone their own age and a good mate is going to help them.”

Doyle conceded watching the team play without him was tough at first.

He avoided going near the stadium to watch them train.

But one thing motivated him to come back.

"It was tough to come down after surgery,” he said.

"But being home alone is not fun, just being down the with guys, watching them improve is fun.

"It's definitely a good opportunity for me to help and see them play.”

Doyle is hoping to be back playing when the Bulls play in the Central Queensland Basketball League.