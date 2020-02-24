Menu
FLASH FLOODING: Recent flooding that occurred in early February on Hermans Rd, Burnettt Heads.
News

Downpour restricts road access

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM

Heavy rain has affected roads throughout the region and locals have reported areas where people should drive with caution.

In Moore Park Beach as of 2.30pm a local reported water over the road at Rosengeal, near the vegetable gazebo and in places along Booyan Road.

A local also noticed water was restricting access on Wessells Road at Bargara at 2.40pm today.

QFES urges drivers to drive to the conditions and remember if it is flooded forget it.

Currently there are no flooded roads listed on the Transport and Main Roads website but for more updates head to https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/.

