Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

2nd Nov 2020 10:16 AM

We can't be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the office with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

Super Racing is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

 

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

• Click the download link above

• Once the poster has opened, right click the page

• Save to your computer

• Print at home

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

