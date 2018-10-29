Down Under Rally yachts are filling port

Jill and Paul Carter From Fremantle on board their yacht, Elevation.

Jill and Paul Carter From Fremantle on board their yacht, Elevation. Brian Cassidy

NOTICE a lot of yachts anchored at the Bundaberg Port?

That's because the crews from the Down Under Rally have started to arrive from New Caledonia.

Paul and Jill Carter were settled in early and enjoying the area on Saturday.

The pair love cruising - they left their home in Fremantle, Western Australia in April 2010 and haven't looked back.

This year will be the biggest year yet for the rally and rally organiser John Hembrow said the majority of participating vessels were international cruising yachts that would be visiting Australia for the first time and Bundy will be their first taste of "good ol' Aussie hospitality”.

The 2017 Down Under Rally was a major highlight for the year at the Bundaberg Port Marina, and it's expected this year will be no different.

The Down Under Rally choose to steer into our port as the first for a number of reasons - and why wouldn't they?

According to the website these are a few reasons why:

The Port of Bundaberg is the closest Australian Port of Entry from New Caledonia thus reducing passage time and the risk of participants encountering adverse weather conditions on the way.

Our port also offers, all-weather, deep-water access, with much less likelihood of encountering concentrated shipping traffic on approach to the port than many of the other Queensland and New South Wales Ports of Entry.

The Down Under Rally also chooses Bundy because the inward clearance takes place at Bundaberg Port Marina which is only one nautical mile from the entrance to the river.

The majority of the yachts will reach Bundaberg today and it's expected they will spend about a week in the region.