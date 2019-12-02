DOWN TO THE WIRE: Do or die for Norths and Past Highs

Norths Louis Myers-Macdonnell looks to help himself to four more last week. He scored another half century this week.

CRICKET: The seasons for Norths and Past Highs in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup are now hanging by a thread, following two of the best games of the season in the competition.

Both Norths and Past Highs now need to win their final round matches in the competition on Saturday after losing to Maryborough and Hervey Bay respectively.

Norths went down to the Fraser Coast and lost by one wicket in a game that went down to the final ball.

Batting first, Norths fell into trouble early, losing three for 26 before Louis Myers-Macdonnell (50) and Brendan Handley (57) recovered the innings.

The side ended up with 186 but it wasn’t enough.

Maryborough started well before collapsing in the middle order to lose 4/34 and then 3/6 to be 9/181.

The Fraser Coast team needed two runs from the final ball to win, which it did to secure its second win of the year.

“The boys done well to get back into the game,” Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

“We take the positives from the results, we didn’t have Nathan (van Eekeren) as well.

“We showed a lot of character to come back but unfortunately it was the last ball that did us.”

Norths can afford to lose its final match next week and make the finals.

The side is currently fourth and must rely on Maryborough beating Past Highs and stay behind them on points to qualify.

It becomes easier if the side defeats Brothers this week.

“We’ll pick our strongest 12 and try to get the win,” Sommerfeld said.

“They are not unbeatable and Hervey Bay defeated them two weeks ago.

“We know if we play our best we can beat almost every side.

“We need to worry about ourselves.”

The equation is harder for Past Highs, it must beat Maryborough at Salter Oval and then rely on either Hervey Bay to lose to The Waves or Norths to lose by Brothers.

The ideal scenario is Hervey Bay losing to The Waves as a Norths loss and Hervey Bay win would rely on Past Highs having a large win to overcome the points difference required to make it.

The side is in that scenario after falling just short of beating Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay made 250 from its 45 overs with Rajiv Nirmalasingham making 122.

In reply, Past Highs fell one run short, making 249 to lose by one wicket.

It could be the loss that ends their season.

“We made it really hard for ourselves in the field, a lot of miss chances,” Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said.

“Hervey Bay also had a lot of luck on there behalf getting all the right calls.”

But Lankowski said it was important to regroup and focus on getting the right result to keep them in the finals hunt.

“We have a strong network group and we pride ourselves on never giving up and fighting to the end and next week,” he said.

“It will be nothing different this week, another game to win.”

The side plays Maryborough at 11am, which is the same time Norths take on Brothers at Salter Oval in the other game at that venue.